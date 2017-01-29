Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Payton addresses speculation, expects Cooks back with Saints

Payton addresses speculation, expects Cooks back with Saints

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Saints Coach Sean Payton told Sirius XM Radio Tuesday that he absolutely expects wide receiver Brandin Cooks to be back with the team in 2017. If you really want to cut down to the chase, hes a magnificent kid, Payton ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 02-21-2017, 10:26 PM   #1
I donated, did you?
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 21,875
Blog Entries: 29
Payton addresses speculation, expects Cooks back with Saints
Saints Coach Sean Payton told Sirius XM Radio Tuesday that he absolutely expects wide receiver Brandin Cooks to be back with the team in 2017.

If you really want to cut down to the chase, hes a magnificent kid, Payton said, per the New Orleans Times-Picayune. [Hes] a worker. Hes not a kid anymore. Hes a tremendous player. He practices 100 miles per hour. You have to slow him down some. Hes got a great rapport with Drew [Brees].

There had been some speculation that the Saints could look to move Cooks in order to help fix their leaky defense. That seems to have stemmed from comments Cooks made after he went without a touch in a blowout win late last season over the Rams.

read more
Said Pope Benedict: "WOW ... that ring is bigger than mine!!!"
SmashMouth is online now   Reply With Quote
Latest Blogs
2017 Saints Free Agency Shopping List Last Blog: 02-20-2017 By: hagan714

Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid

2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714

Reply

« Biggest impact? New Coaching Or New Players? | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/81607-payton-addresses-speculation-expects-cooks-back-saints.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
The Latest NFL News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 02-21-2017 10:55 PM 1
Payton addresses speculation, expects Cooks back with Saints This thread Refback 02-21-2017 10:41 PM 1


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 10:59 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts