this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Saints Coach Sean Payton told Sirius XM Radio Tuesday that he absolutely expects wide receiver Brandin Cooks to be back with the team in 2017. If you really want to cut down to the chase, hes a magnificent kid, Payton ...
|02-21-2017, 10:26 PM
|#1
Payton addresses speculation, expects Cooks back with Saints
Saints Coach Sean Payton told Sirius XM Radio Tuesday that he absolutely expects wide receiver Brandin Cooks to be back with the team in 2017.
If you really want to cut down to the chase, hes a magnificent kid, Payton said, per the New Orleans Times-Picayune. [Hes] a worker. Hes not a kid anymore. Hes a tremendous player. He practices 100 miles per hour. You have to slow him down some. Hes got a great rapport with Drew [Brees].
There had been some speculation that the Saints could look to move Cooks in order to help fix their leaky defense. That seems to have stemmed from comments Cooks made after he went without a touch in a blowout win late last season over the Rams.
read more
Said Pope Benedict: "WOW ... that ring is bigger than mine!!!"
