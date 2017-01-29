Payton addresses speculation, expects Cooks back with Saints



If you really want to cut down to the chase, hes a magnificent kid, Payton said, per the New Orleans Times-Picayune. [Hes] a worker. Hes not a kid anymore. Hes a tremendous player. He practices 100 miles per hour. You have to slow him down some. Hes got a great rapport with Drew [Brees].



There had been some speculation that the Saints could look to move Cooks in order to help fix their leaky defense. That seems to have stemmed from comments Cooks made after he went without a touch in a blowout win late last season over the Rams.



