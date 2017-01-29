|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; After the Patriots won the Super Bowl, tight end Martellus Bennett noted that free agents from championship teams often receive a premium on the open market. It appears Bennett will get the chance to see if he gets that treatment ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|02-22-2017, 04:35 PM
|#1
|
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 21,877
Blog Entries: 29
|
Martellus Bennett ... should we?
After the Patriots won the Super Bowl, tight end Martellus Bennett noted that free agents from championship teams often receive a premium on the open market.
It appears Bennett will get the chance to see if he gets that treatment next month. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that Bennett will not sign a new deal with the Patriots ahead of the start of the new league year. That doesnt preclude a return to the Patriots and Bennett fit well with the team, but the chances that someone on the open market will bowl him over are great enough that Rapoport believes it will be hard to keep him in New England.
read more
Maybe we should...
|
Said Pope Benedict: "WOW ... that ring is bigger than mine!!!"
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints Free Agency Shopping List Last Blog: 02-20-2017 By: hagan714
Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid
2017 NFL Draft: All Freak Draft Last Blog: 01-29-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/81622-martellus-bennett-should-we.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|02-22-2017 04:41 PM
|2
|Martellus Bennett ... should we?
|This thread
|Refback
|02-22-2017 04:39 PM
|1