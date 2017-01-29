Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Daniel Lasco

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Not a very productive year, and inactive most of the time. Anybody think he sees the field more in 2017? With Hightower on the market it would be nice to have Plan B in house already when dressed he played ...

Not a very productive year, and inactive most of the time.

Anybody think he sees the field more in 2017? With Hightower on the market it would be nice to have Plan B in house already

when dressed he played a little bit on ST, but ceratinly didn't contibute much offensively
I really don't know much about him. I wonder if Hightower gets some looks from other teams this year. I doubt he's going to sign for vet minimum so Lasco may move up the depth chart.
