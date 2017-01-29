ScottF Site Donor

Daniel Lasco Not a very productive year, and inactive most of the time.



Anybody think he sees the field more in 2017? With Hightower on the market it would be nice to have Plan B in house already



when dressed he played a little bit on ST, but ceratinly didn't contibute much offensively