|02-22-2017, 07:18 PM
|#1
Site Donor
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: Atlanta
Posts: 4,911
Daniel Lasco
Not a very productive year, and inactive most of the time.
Anybody think he sees the field more in 2017? With Hightower on the market it would be nice to have Plan B in house already
when dressed he played a little bit on ST, but ceratinly didn't contibute much offensively
|02-22-2017, 07:23 PM
|#2
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2003
Location: The Toilet of Idaho
Posts: 2,963
Re: Daniel Lasco
I really don't know much about him. I wonder if Hightower gets some looks from other teams this year. I doubt he's going to sign for vet minimum so Lasco may move up the depth chart.
