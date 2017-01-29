The Advocate takes over the Saints' war room in pre-combine draft simulation

Threaded by K Major Site Donor Join Date: Jan 2013 Location: Bedford, TX Posts: 6,017

The flaw in doing mock drafts, especially when focused on a single team, is that the author controls every variable.



The problem with the draft is that it can be unpredictable. All it takes is for one team to see a player differently than all the rest, and suddenly it shakes things up for everyone else on the board.



In an attempt to switch things up, Joel A. Erickson and I ran the draft through a simulator on fanspeak.com and tried to adjust to what was happening around the Saints. These simulators are also far from perfect, but this isn't about predicting what's going to happen so much as exploring various options and trying to reach a conclusion.



So, with that in mind, New Orleans is on the clock.



