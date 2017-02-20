|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum;
02-28-2017, 12:59 AM
Chargers Place Franchise Tag on Mark Ingram
Canfora ...
|
2017 Saints Pre-Combine Draft Last Blog: 02-26-2017 By: hagan714
2017 Saints Free Agency Shopping List Last Blog: 02-20-2017 By: hagan714
Super Bowl thread Last Blog: 02-05-2017 By: OldMaid
Re: Chargers Place Franchise Tag on Mark Ingram
Yep, that move was definitely expected. Everyone knows Mark Ingram is a priority for the Chargers. Now let's see if Melvin Ingram can rush for a thousand yards again for the Saints.
