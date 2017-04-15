Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
So let's talki about the highlight of the draft

Clowns drafting some injured fool that brings a picture of his dead grandma to the podium and acting like a lunatic....

So let's talki about the highlight of the draft
Clowns drafting some injured fool that brings a picture of his dead grandma to the podium and acting like a lunatic.
Re: So let's talki about the highlight of the draft
Originally Posted by WillSaints81 View Post
Clowns drafting some injured fool that brings a picture of his dead grandma to the podium and acting like a lunatic.
No. The highlight was them moving up to get him, and giving up picks. They could have stayed put and they still would have gotten him.
Re: So let's talki about the highlight of the draft
I am just happy I am not a Chicago's fan
Re: So let's talki about the highlight of the draft
Rumor has it the Saints wanted Tak McKinley but the Falcons jumped up and got him. I think he would have been a great pick. That kind of energy is needed in the Saints locker room. I'm glad he was able to keep his promise.
Re: So let's talki about the highlight of the draft
Wrong! The highlight of the first round was this:



Man I about fell out of my seat lol.
Re: So let's talki about the highlight of the draft
Stated on this board first!!! "Pace is on the verge"
Re: So let's talki about the highlight of the draft
Surprises for me were:

Giving up everything to get Mitch at #2 and you only moved ahead of the 49ers. They never wanted Mitch.

Chiefs moving up and giving away next years draft for Mahomes. While I would've probably taken him with our 2nd I don't think he'll be ready for 2 years and they will expect him to start now.

Texans picking up Watson was the best pick in the draft. I've met Deshaun and he is a very intelligent young man who wins. State Championship in Georgia, National Championship and maybe a Superbowl in his future. Arm strength ain't everything.

Falclowns are so stupid. Wait I'm not surprised but it was a great pick.

Corey Davis and John Ross in the top 10? WTF

Most of the players that should've been in the top 10 were in picks 11-32.

and the Raiders picking up Conley and not because it was a bad pick. I'm surprised they recognized that Lynch will only play for 1 or 2 more years tops.
Re: So let's talki about the highlight of the draft
I can not wait for the re draft in 4 years.

a lot of kicking ones self is going to happen

OJ Howard and Ryan Ramczyk - saints are going to wish they had to pick up 5th year options on these two
Re: So let's talki about the highlight of the draft
Originally Posted by CheramieIII View Post
Surprises for me were:

Giving up everything to get Mitch at #2 and you only moved ahead of the 49ers. They never wanted Mitch.

Chiefs moving up and giving away next years draft for Mahomes. While I would've probably taken him with our 2nd I don't think he'll be ready for 2 years and they will expect him to start now.

Texans picking up Watson was the best pick in the draft. I've met Deshaun and he is a very intelligent young man who wins. State Championship in Georgia, National Championship and maybe a Superbowl in his future. Arm strength ain't everything.

Falclowns are so stupid. Wait I'm not surprised but it was a great pick.

Corey Davis and John Ross in the top 10? WTF

Most of the players that should've been in the top 10 were in picks 11-32.

and the Raiders picking up Conley and not because it was a bad pick. I'm surprised they recognized that Lynch will only play for 1 or 2 more years tops.
and I meant the great pick for the Falclowns was the player not about how they did it.
Re: So let's talki about the highlight of the draft
I haven't watched the draft on TV for 15 years, last night was no different. Just very happy with our picks so far.
