Re: So let's talki about the highlight of the draft Surprises for me were:



Giving up everything to get Mitch at #2 and you only moved ahead of the 49ers. They never wanted Mitch.



Chiefs moving up and giving away next years draft for Mahomes. While I would've probably taken him with our 2nd I don't think he'll be ready for 2 years and they will expect him to start now.



Texans picking up Watson was the best pick in the draft. I've met Deshaun and he is a very intelligent young man who wins. State Championship in Georgia, National Championship and maybe a Superbowl in his future. Arm strength ain't everything.



Falclowns are so stupid. Wait I'm not surprised but it was a great pick.



Corey Davis and John Ross in the top 10? WTF



Most of the players that should've been in the top 10 were in picks 11-32.



and the Raiders picking up Conley and not because it was a bad pick. I'm surprised they recognized that Lynch will only play for 1 or 2 more years tops. rezburna likes this.