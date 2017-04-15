|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Clowns drafting some injured fool that brings a picture of his dead grandma to the podium and acting like a lunatic....
|
|04-27-2017, 11:38 PM
|
So let's talki about the highlight of the draft
Clowns drafting some injured fool that brings a picture of his dead grandma to the podium and acting like a lunatic.
|
|
Re: So let's talki about the highlight of the draft
|
Re: So let's talki about the highlight of the draft
I am just happy I am not a Chicago's fan
|
Re: So let's talki about the highlight of the draft
Rumor has it the Saints wanted Tak McKinley but the Falcons jumped up and got him. I think he would have been a great pick. That kind of energy is needed in the Saints locker room. I'm glad he was able to keep his promise.
|
Re: So let's talki about the highlight of the draft
Wrong! The highlight of the first round was this:
Man I about fell out of my seat lol.
|
|
Re: So let's talki about the highlight of the draft
Surprises for me were:
Giving up everything to get Mitch at #2 and you only moved ahead of the 49ers. They never wanted Mitch.
Chiefs moving up and giving away next years draft for Mahomes. While I would've probably taken him with our 2nd I don't think he'll be ready for 2 years and they will expect him to start now.
Texans picking up Watson was the best pick in the draft. I've met Deshaun and he is a very intelligent young man who wins. State Championship in Georgia, National Championship and maybe a Superbowl in his future. Arm strength ain't everything.
Falclowns are so stupid. Wait I'm not surprised but it was a great pick.
Corey Davis and John Ross in the top 10? WTF
Most of the players that should've been in the top 10 were in picks 11-32.
and the Raiders picking up Conley and not because it was a bad pick. I'm surprised they recognized that Lynch will only play for 1 or 2 more years tops.
|
Re: So let's talki about the highlight of the draft
I can not wait for the re draft in 4 years.
a lot of kicking ones self is going to happen
OJ Howard and Ryan Ramczyk - saints are going to wish they had to pick up 5th year options on these two
|
