this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Once again, I'm so very grateful to have Jeff Ireland who stays Payton's impulsive hand when it comes to the draft... Twitter...
|04-28-2017, 01:16 PM
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Madison, WI
Posts: 4,286
Re: Payton, Saints Once Again Nearly Overpaid To Acquire A Player
See what happens if we're just patient for goodness sake!
|04-28-2017, 01:36 PM
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: Atlanta
Posts: 5,063
Re: Payton, Saints Once Again Nearly Overpaid To Acquire A Player
good news is we didn't panic and make an impulse move to get him
better news is it's seems like he's the one CB we wanted all along, even tho most mocks had us on Humphrey
|04-28-2017, 01:39 PM
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: Alexandria, La
Posts: 10,375
Re: Payton, Saints Once Again Nearly Overpaid To Acquire A Player
most mocks had Lattimore as a top 7 pick though What were the Bears doing?
Trade up for Trubisky at #2
|04-28-2017, 03:04 PM
Join Date: Jan 2005
Location: Monroe, La
Posts: 1,547
Re: Payton, Saints Once Again Nearly Overpaid To Acquire A Player
I bet Chicago's fan are feeling horrified, picking a player that high that's going to be on the bench and trading up one spot to lose future draft picks. If I was them I wouldn't watch anymore of the draft
|04-28-2017, 09:20 PM
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: New Haven Ct
Posts: 22,651
Re: Payton, Saints Once Again Nearly Overpaid To Acquire A Player
FOREVERFAN, the best.
|04-28-2017, 10:53 PM
Join Date: Sep 2003
Location: The Toilet of Idaho
Posts: 3,152
Re: Payton, Saints Once Again Nearly Overpaid To Acquire A Player
