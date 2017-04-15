Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Payton, Saints Once Again Nearly Overpaid To Acquire A Player

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Once again, I'm so very grateful to have Jeff Ireland who stays Payton's impulsive hand when it comes to the draft... Twitter...

Old 04-28-2017, 01:12 PM   #1
Payton, Saints Once Again Nearly Overpaid To Acquire A Player
Once again, I'm so very grateful to have Jeff Ireland who stays Payton's impulsive hand when it comes to the draft...

Old 04-28-2017, 01:16 PM   #2
Re: Payton, Saints Once Again Nearly Overpaid To Acquire A Player
See what happens if we're just patient for goodness sake!
Old 04-28-2017, 01:36 PM   #3
Re: Payton, Saints Once Again Nearly Overpaid To Acquire A Player
good news is we didn't panic and make an impulse move to get him
better news is it's seems like he's the one CB we wanted all along, even tho most mocks had us on Humphrey
Old 04-28-2017, 01:39 PM   #4
Re: Payton, Saints Once Again Nearly Overpaid To Acquire A Player
most mocks had Lattimore as a top 7 pick though What were the Bears doing?

Trade up for Trubisky at #2
Old 04-28-2017, 03:04 PM   #5
Re: Payton, Saints Once Again Nearly Overpaid To Acquire A Player
I bet Chicago's fan are feeling horrified, picking a player that high that's going to be on the bench and trading up one spot to lose future draft picks. If I was them I wouldn't watch anymore of the draft
Old 04-28-2017, 03:05 PM   #6
Re: Payton, Saints Once Again Nearly Overpaid To Acquire A Player
DRAFT REPAIR ON IN FULL MODE



Old 04-28-2017, 09:20 PM   #7
Re: Payton, Saints Once Again Nearly Overpaid To Acquire A Player
FOREVERFAN, the best.
Old 04-28-2017, 10:52 PM   #8
Re: Payton, Saints Once Again Nearly Overpaid To Acquire A Player
thank god we over paid in round 3. we keep our bone headed moves streak alive and well.
Old 04-28-2017, 10:53 PM   #9
Re: Payton, Saints Once Again Nearly Overpaid To Acquire A Player
Originally Posted by hagan714 View Post
thank god we over paid in round 3. we keep our bone headed moves streak alive and well.
Unfortunately.
