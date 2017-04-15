WhoDat!656 SaintsWillWin

Chiefs feared Saints would take Patrick Mahomes | ProFootballTalk It would have been interesting to see how Brees would have reacted to the move, given what he said several weeks ago about the prospect of the Saints taking a quarterback.[I]f Im going to start and that quarterback sits, well*thats not helping our team right now, Brees said. So, I want somebody whos going to help our team right now. Thats the only difference.