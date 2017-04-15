|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; It would have been interesting to see how Brees would have reacted to the move, given what he said several weeks ago about the prospect of the Saints taking a quarterback. [I]f Im going to start and that quarterback sits, ...
|
|
|04-28-2017, 05:30 PM
|#1
|
SaintsWillWin
|
Chiefs feared Saints would take Patrick*Mahomes
It would have been interesting to see how Brees would have reacted to the move, given what he said several weeks ago about the prospect of the Saints taking a quarterback.
[I]f Im going to start and that quarterback sits, well*thats not helping our team right now, Brees said. So, I want somebody whos going to help our team right now. Thats the only difference.
Chiefs feared Saints would take Patrick Mahomes | ProFootballTalk
|04-28-2017, 09:22 PM
|#3
|
Moderator
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: New Haven Ct
Posts: 22,651
|
Re: Chiefs feared Saints would take Patrick*Mahomes
Head games.
|
|
|
