Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Chiefs feared Saints would take Patrick*Mahomes

Chiefs feared Saints would take Patrick*Mahomes

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; It would have been interesting to see how Brees would have reacted to the move, given what he said several weeks ago about the prospect of the Saints taking a quarterback. [I]f Im going to start and that quarterback sits, ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 04-28-2017, 05:30 PM   #1
SaintsWillWin
 
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,446
Chiefs feared Saints would take Patrick*Mahomes
It would have been interesting to see how Brees would have reacted to the move, given what he said several weeks ago about the prospect of the Saints taking a quarterback.

[I]f Im going to start and that quarterback sits, well*thats not helping our team right now, Brees said. So, I want somebody whos going to help our team right now. Thats the only difference.

Chiefs feared Saints would take Patrick Mahomes | ProFootballTalk
WhoDat!656 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 04-28-2017, 05:32 PM   #2
10,000+ Posts!!
 
Join Date: Mar 2006
Location: Metairie, LA
Posts: 10,841
Blog Entries: 5
Re: Chiefs feared Saints would take Patrick*Mahomes
I would have had no problem with this pick....
foreverfan is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 04-28-2017, 09:22 PM   #3
Moderator
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: New Haven Ct
Posts: 22,651
Re: Chiefs feared Saints would take Patrick*Mahomes
Head games.
QBREES9 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply

« Despite defensive needs, Saints pick offensive tackle at No. 32 | Everything to know about Marshon Lattimore »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/82576-chiefs-feared-saints-would-take-patrick-mahomes.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
Chiefs feared Saints would take Patrick*Mahomes This thread Refback 04-28-2017 05:57 PM 1
The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 04-28-2017 05:44 PM 1


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:01 AM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts