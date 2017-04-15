Seer1 Site Donor

Join Date: Apr 2010 Location: Bayou Bayfield CO Posts: 3,932

Re: We drafted 6 of Mayocks top 70 Originally Posted by frydaddy I can't understand why in the hell any athlete who has any sort of desire to go pro would ever attend one of these military schools. Furthermore I can't understand why these schools even offer athletic programs. If your only reason for existence is to churn out officers then why would you want their attention to be divided? Either they need to shut down their athletic programs or they need to be willing to make exceptions for any of these athletes who want to try to turn pro. Especially if the kid gets drafted. Now this young man will probably never get another shot in the NFL. The odds are already stacked against you coming from such a program and now you have to do 2 years active duty before you can even think of football again. By then he won't even be an afterthought anymore. They enter those programs knowing exactly what's expected of them. They aren't going to those schools to play sports. They're going there out of a sense of service and love of country. Playing sports is just a bonus. Athletics in that environment is incredibly important in building morale and team spirit. Very few players out of the academies will be drafted. Honor their love of country, their love of the game and their ability to actually have their priorities straight. jnormand, CheramieIII, AsylumGuido and 2 others like this.