|04-29-2017, 09:10 AM
|#1
|
|
We drafted 6 of Mayocks top 70
Marshon Lattimore #6 Drafted 11
Ryan Ramyczk #21 Drafted 32
Marques Williams #45 Drafted 42
Alvin Kamara #27 Drafted 67
Alex Anzalone #60 Drafted 76
Trey Hendrickson # 67 Drafted 103
That's a lot of talent to add on the first two days of the draft to our roster.
Kamara may play a huge role in the passing game, out of the backfield and in the slot. For all the talk Mccaffery got, there's likely not much difference between them.
|
|04-29-2017, 09:13 AM
|#2
|
|
Re: We drafted 6 of Mayocks top 70
So far, A-.
Hell the more i read about the "injury prone" Anzalone the less I hate the pick.
Broken bones heal well and his shoulders appear to be fully healed before the broken arm.
|04-29-2017, 09:17 AM
|#3
|
|
Re: We drafted 6 of Mayocks top 70
I like the guys we got, I just wish we had addressed D end more thoroughly.
I like the Trey Hendrickson pick, I just hope he doesn't turn out like Davis Tull.
Tull had a high sack count and didn't last a year with us.
|04-29-2017, 09:20 AM
|#4
|
|
Re: We drafted 6 of Mayocks top 70
That looks great on paper but let's hold off anointing them until we see them on the field
|04-29-2017, 09:32 AM
|#5
|
|
Re: We drafted 6 of Mayocks top 70
|04-29-2017, 11:29 AM
|#8
|
|
Re: We drafted 6 of Mayocks top 70
scratch this one
http://www.sbnation.com/2017/4/29/15...rvice-reserves
|04-29-2017, 11:45 AM
|#9
|
|
Re: We drafted 6 of Mayocks top 70
Originally Posted by AshleyI can't understand why in the hell any athlete who has any sort of desire to go pro would ever attend one of these military schools. Furthermore I can't understand why these schools even offer athletic programs. If your only reason for existence is to churn out officers then why would you want their attention to be divided? Either they need to shut down their athletic programs or they need to be willing to make exceptions for any of these athletes who want to try to turn pro. Especially if the kid gets drafted. Now this young man will probably never get another shot in the NFL. The odds are already stacked against you coming from such a program and now you have to do 2 years active duty before you can even think of football again. By then he won't even be an afterthought anymore.
|
Mais forte do que a morte
|04-29-2017, 12:05 PM
|#10
|
|
Re: We drafted 6 of Mayocks top 70
Originally Posted by frydaddyThey enter those programs knowing exactly what's expected of them. They aren't going to those schools to play sports. They're going there out of a sense of service and love of country. Playing sports is just a bonus. Athletics in that environment is incredibly important in building morale and team spirit. Very few players out of the academies will be drafted. Honor their love of country, their love of the game and their ability to actually have their priorities straight.
