Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page We drafted 6 of Mayocks top 70

We drafted 6 of Mayocks top 70

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Marshon Lattimore #6 Drafted 11 Ryan Ramyczk #21 Drafted 32 Marques Williams #45 Drafted 42 Alvin Kamara #27 Drafted 67 Alex Anzalone #60 Drafted 76 Trey Hendrickson # 67 Drafted 103 That's a lot of talent to add on the ...

Like Tree26Likes

Reply
Page 1 of 3 1 23
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 04-29-2017, 09:10 AM   #1
I donated, did you?
 
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,172
Blog Entries: 29
We drafted 6 of Mayocks top 70
Marshon Lattimore #6 Drafted 11
Ryan Ramyczk #21 Drafted 32
Marques Williams #45 Drafted 42
Alvin Kamara #27 Drafted 67
Alex Anzalone #60 Drafted 76
Trey Hendrickson # 67 Drafted 103

That's a lot of talent to add on the first two days of the draft to our roster.

Kamara may play a huge role in the passing game, out of the backfield and in the slot. For all the talk Mccaffery got, there's likely not much difference between them.
CheramieIII and Rugby Saint II like this.
SmashMouth is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 04-29-2017, 09:13 AM   #2
Site Donor 2014
Truth Addict
 
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Spanish Fort, AL (via NO and B/R)
Posts: 21,810
Re: We drafted 6 of Mayocks top 70
So far, A-.

Hell the more i read about the "injury prone" Anzalone the less I hate the pick.

Broken bones heal well and his shoulders appear to be fully healed before the broken arm.
Halo, CheramieIII, Ashley and 3 others like this.
Danno is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 04-29-2017, 09:17 AM   #3
5000 POSTS! +
 
Join Date: Oct 2009
Posts: 6,744
Re: We drafted 6 of Mayocks top 70
I like the guys we got, I just wish we had addressed D end more thoroughly.

I like the Trey Hendrickson pick, I just hope he doesn't turn out like Davis Tull.

Tull had a high sack count and didn't last a year with us.
Ashley and SmashMouth like this.
dizzle88 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 04-29-2017, 09:20 AM   #4
Hou Saints Fan
 
Join Date: Sep 2009
Location: Houston, Tx
Posts: 4,797
Re: We drafted 6 of Mayocks top 70
That looks great on paper but let's hold off anointing them until we see them on the field
RaginCajun83 is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 04-29-2017, 09:32 AM   #5
10000 POST CLUB
 
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: Alexandria, La
Posts: 10,403
Re: We drafted 6 of Mayocks top 70
New Orleans Saints
Draft picks: Marshon Lattimore (No. 11 overall), Ryan Ramczyk (No. 32 overall), Marcus Williams (No. 42 overall), Alvin Kamara (No. 67 overall), Alex Anzalone (No. 76 overall), Trey Hendrickson (No. 103 overall)
Day 1 grade: A-
Day 2 grade: A-
Overall grade: A-
The skinny: The Saints got a safety to own the back half in Marcus Williams, an athletic and hard-hitting player from Utah, and then they found running back Alvin Kamara waiting for them. They traded away a future second-round pick to get him, though. Not sure I love the future pick trade, though Kamara's a very good player. Alex Anzalone has great potential as a cover linebacker and blitzer, but he needs to stay healthy. New Orleans' pass rush got an upgrade with a hustling, powerful guy in Trey Hendrickson. He was a good value in the third round. Finding a Day 3 quarterback to eventually replace Drew Brees is a must! Lattimore is the best cover man in the draft, and a no-brainer at No. 11. Then, instead of continuing to bolster the defense, they improved the offensive line by picking up-and-coming left tackle Ryan Ramczyk. But should they have picked defensive end Jordan Willis? Maybe linebacker Raekwon McMillan from Ohio State? It will be interesting to see how they continue to build talent on that side of the ball.
...
|Mitch| is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 04-29-2017, 09:34 AM   #6
10000 POST CLUB
 
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: Alexandria, La
Posts: 10,403
Re: We drafted 6 of Mayocks top 70
K Major likes this.
|Mitch| is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 04-29-2017, 09:49 AM   #7
10000 POST CLUB
 
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: Alexandria, La
Posts: 10,403
Re: We drafted 6 of Mayocks top 70
neugey and SmashMouth like this.
|Mitch| is online now   Reply With Quote
Old 04-29-2017, 11:29 AM   #8
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Aug 2006
Location: Colorado Springs Co
Posts: 2,744
Re: We drafted 6 of Mayocks top 70
scratch this one
http://www.sbnation.com/2017/4/29/15...rvice-reserves
Ashley is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 04-29-2017, 11:45 AM   #9
500th Post
 
Join Date: Sep 2011
Location: Scott
Posts: 658
Re: We drafted 6 of Mayocks top 70
Originally Posted by Ashley View Post
I can't understand why in the hell any athlete who has any sort of desire to go pro would ever attend one of these military schools. Furthermore I can't understand why these schools even offer athletic programs. If your only reason for existence is to churn out officers then why would you want their attention to be divided? Either they need to shut down their athletic programs or they need to be willing to make exceptions for any of these athletes who want to try to turn pro. Especially if the kid gets drafted. Now this young man will probably never get another shot in the NFL. The odds are already stacked against you coming from such a program and now you have to do 2 years active duty before you can even think of football again. By then he won't even be an afterthought anymore.
Mais forte do que a morte
frydaddy is offline   Reply With Quote
Old 04-29-2017, 12:05 PM   #10
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Apr 2010
Location: Bayou Bayfield CO
Posts: 3,932
Re: We drafted 6 of Mayocks top 70
Originally Posted by frydaddy View Post
I can't understand why in the hell any athlete who has any sort of desire to go pro would ever attend one of these military schools. Furthermore I can't understand why these schools even offer athletic programs. If your only reason for existence is to churn out officers then why would you want their attention to be divided? Either they need to shut down their athletic programs or they need to be willing to make exceptions for any of these athletes who want to try to turn pro. Especially if the kid gets drafted. Now this young man will probably never get another shot in the NFL. The odds are already stacked against you coming from such a program and now you have to do 2 years active duty before you can even think of football again. By then he won't even be an afterthought anymore.
They enter those programs knowing exactly what's expected of them. They aren't going to those schools to play sports. They're going there out of a sense of service and love of country. Playing sports is just a bonus. Athletics in that environment is incredibly important in building morale and team spirit. Very few players out of the academies will be drafted. Honor their love of country, their love of the game and their ability to actually have their priorities straight.
Seer1 is offline   Reply With Quote
Reply
Page 1 of 3 1 23

« 1st annual B&G PGM Championship | Chiefs feared Saints would take Patrick*Mahomes »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/82582-we-drafted-6-mayocks-top-70-a.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder This thread Refback 04-29-2017 09:21 AM 13


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:01 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts