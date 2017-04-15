Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Sheldon Richardson???

Should the Saints get involved in talks with the JETS about Richardson?

Old 04-30-2017, 09:49 AM   #1
500th Post
 
Join Date: Mar 2003
Posts: 639
Sheldon Richardson???
Should the Saints get involved in talks with the JETS about Richardson?
triman is offline
Old 04-30-2017, 09:54 AM   #2
5000 POSTS! +
 
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Baltimore, MD
Posts: 9,637
Re: Sheldon Richardson???
no thanks
spkb25 is online now
Old 04-30-2017, 09:59 AM   #3
10000 POST CLUB
 
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: Alexandria, La
Posts: 10,407
Re: Sheldon Richardson???
I agree; have never been an agreement with all the want to snag Richardson...
|Mitch| is offline
Old 04-30-2017, 10:42 AM   #4
Site Donor
 
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
Posts: 2,708
Re: Sheldon Richardson???
I would but there must be something that I'm missing. A third round pick seems awfully cheap for a guy that was defensive rookie of the year just 4 years ago.

He was suspended 4 games after he failed a drug test for marijuana.
He was arrested for drag racing and resisting arrest in Missouri.

There must be something else if none of the 32 teams want him.
Utah_Saint is online now
Old 04-30-2017, 11:07 AM   #5
5000 POSTS! +
 
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Baltimore, MD
Posts: 9,637
Re: Sheldon Richardson???
Originally Posted by |Mitch| View Post
I agree; have never been an agreement with all the want to snag Richardson...
in addition to that very real concern is what does he want in terms of a contract? if we can sign him and have it with incentives it is not a bad diea, but other than that it scares me too much
spkb25 is online now
Reply

