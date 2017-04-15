|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Should the Saints get involved in talks with the JETS about Richardson?...
|
|
|04-30-2017, 09:49 AM
|#1
|
500th Post
Join Date: Mar 2003
Posts: 639
|
Sheldon Richardson???
Should the Saints get involved in talks with the JETS about Richardson?
|04-30-2017, 09:54 AM
|#2
|
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Baltimore, MD
Posts: 9,637
|
Re: Sheldon Richardson???
no thanks
|04-30-2017, 09:59 AM
|#3
|
10000 POST CLUB
Join Date: Oct 2009
Location: Alexandria, La
Posts: 10,407
|
Re: Sheldon Richardson???
I agree; have never been an agreement with all the want to snag Richardson...
|04-30-2017, 10:42 AM
|#4
|
Site Donor
Join Date: Jan 2012
Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
Posts: 2,708
|
Re: Sheldon Richardson???
I would but there must be something that I'm missing. A third round pick seems awfully cheap for a guy that was defensive rookie of the year just 4 years ago.
He was suspended 4 games after he failed a drug test for marijuana.
He was arrested for drag racing and resisting arrest in Missouri.
There must be something else if none of the 32 teams want him.
|04-30-2017, 11:07 AM
|#5
|
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Baltimore, MD
Posts: 9,637
|
Re: Sheldon Richardson???
|
|
|