Pete Prisco Grades The Saints Draft



Grade: B



They probably thought they had no chance to get Ohio State corner Marshon Lattimore when the draft started, but they end up getting him in the 11th spot. That was a nice pick of the top corner. I didn't love the pick of Wisconsin tackle Ryan Ramczyk with the 32nd pick -- he has some medical issues and is that really a major need? -- but they added some nice players later in Utah safety Marcus Williams in the second and pass rusher Troy Hendrickson in third. I also think third-round linebacker Alex Anzalone from Florida has a chance to a long-time starter if he stays healthy. That's a big if, based on his career.