Pete Prisco Grades The Saints Draft
They probably thought they had no chance to get Ohio State corner Marshon Lattimore when the draft started, but they end up getting him in the 11th spot. That was a nice pick of the top corner. I didn't love the pick of Wisconsin tackle Ryan Ramczyk with the 32nd pick -- he has some medical issues and is that really a major need? -- but they added some nice players later in Utah safety Marcus Williams in the second and pass rusher Troy Hendrickson in third. I also think third-round linebacker Alex Anzalone from Florida has a chance to a long-time starter if he stays healthy. That's a big if, based on his career.

Grade: B

Re: Pete Prisco Grades The Saints Draft
Hate to get too excited or to upset over a draft right away. How many years do they say to wait before you judge a draft? 3?
Re: Pete Prisco Grades The Saints Draft
At least.
Re: Pete Prisco Grades The Saints Draft
I think the organization did the best job they could with the information they had and I would give them a solid A not an A+ but an A! They addressed all of our needs and then some. We'll get a QB next year!

WHODAT!
