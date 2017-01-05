Competition brewing for Saints' long-snapping job

Threaded by SmashMouth I donated, did you? Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: The Woodlands Posts: 22,188

New Orleans did not re-sign Justin Drescher after his contract expired at the end of the 2016 season, leaving a space wide open for another snapper to take over the role Drescher's handled for the past seven seasons.



The Saints signed Utah's Chase Dominguez as an undrafted free agent, adding him to a group that already includes offseason signing Jesse Schmitt and second-year tight end Garrett Griffin, who also plays offense.











"(Schmitt)s one right now, and well look to sign one after the draft probably," Saints coach Sean Payton said after the draft on Saturday.



