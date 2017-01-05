Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
A competition is brewing at one of the specialty roles on the New Orleans Saints roster. New Orleans did not re-sign Justin Drescher after his contract expired at the end of the 2016 season, leaving a space wide open for

A competition is brewing at one of the specialty roles on the New Orleans Saints roster.

New Orleans did not re-sign Justin Drescher after his contract expired at the end of the 2016 season, leaving a space wide open for another snapper to take over the role Drescher's handled for the past seven seasons.

The Saints signed Utah's Chase Dominguez as an undrafted free agent, adding him to a group that already includes offseason signing Jesse Schmitt and second-year tight end Garrett Griffin, who also plays offense.





"(Schmitt)s one right now, and well look to sign one after the draft probably," Saints coach Sean Payton said after the draft on Saturday.

Link Back to The Advocate

Re: Competition brewing for Saints' long-snapping job
I get that this is an "art", but it always kills me that we give up a $600,000 roster spot on someone who rarely does anything else.
Re: Competition brewing for Saints' long-snapping job
Originally Posted by ScottF
I get that this is an "art", but it always kills me that we give up a $600,000 roster spot on someone who rarely does anything else.
Or how about the fact they cannot be touched? OUr centers used to get their heads shoved in their (crotch)...

Then again the NFL must allow Saints Long Snappers to be touched, grabbed, or held down...or did that not happen last year? [sic]
