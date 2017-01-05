Former Cumberland Valley, Maine player Jeremy Salmon says he's now headed to New Orleans Saints after Bills fire GM Doug Whaley

Threaded by SmashMouth I donated, did you? Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: The Woodlands Posts: 22,201

After being passed over in the NFL Draft, the former Cumberland Valley and Maine football player agreed Saturday to attend a rookie mini-camp with the Buffalo Bills.



But Buffalo cleaned house Sunday, firing General Manager Doug Whaley, and Salmons agent called with a new destination  New Orleans.



And, while that curve might be a bit for some, Salmon is just fine with the idea of packing his bags for the Saints rookie mini-camp.



New Orleans didnt make it out to my pro day, Salmon said. But their special teams coach called me, and we kept in contact. Every other day, he had me send him videos of me doing different types of snaps. They expressed a lot of interest in me.



They were the most persistent and the team I thought Id call.



The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Salmon said he hoped his versatility would help him make an NFL roster.







He said he can play tight end or fullback in goal-line situations.



But, he said, his long-snapping abilities may be even more in demand with the Saints.



They dont have a long snapper, he said. Their job is open, and Im excited to go show them what I can do.



