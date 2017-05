Former Cumberland Valley, Maine player Jeremy Salmon says he's now headed to New Orleans Saints after Bills fire GM Doug Whaley

Threaded by SmashMouth I donated, did you? Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: The Woodlands Posts: 22,201

After being passed over in the NFL Draft, the former Cumberland Valley and Maine football player agreed Saturday to attend a rookie mini-camp with the Buffalo Bills.



But Buffalo cleaned house Sunday, firing General Manager Doug Whaley, and Salmon’s agent called with a new destination — New Orleans.



And, while that curve might be a bit for some, Salmon is just fine with the idea of packing his bags for the Saints’ rookie mini-camp.



“New Orleans didn’t make it out to my pro day,” Salmon said. “But their special teams coach called me, and we kept in contact. Every other day, he had me send him videos of me doing different types of snaps. They expressed a lot of interest in me.



“They were the most persistent and the team I thought I’d call.”



The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Salmon said he hoped his versatility would help him make an NFL roster.







He said he can play tight end or fullback in goal-line situations.



But, he said, his long-snapping abilities may be even more in demand with the Saints.



“They don’t have a long snapper,” he said. “Their job is open, and I’m excited to go show them what I can do.”



