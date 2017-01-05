Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page Article: Former Cumberland Valley, Maine player Jeremy Salmon says he's now headed to New Orleans Saints after Bills fire GM Doug Whaley

Former Cumberland Valley, Maine player Jeremy Salmon says he's now headed to New Orleans Saints after Bills fire GM Doug Whaley

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Jeremy Salmons weekend was interesting. After being passed over in the NFL Draft, the former Cumberland Valley and Maine football player agreed Saturday to attend a rookie mini-camp with the Buffalo Bills. But Buffalo cleaned house Sunday, firing General Manager ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 05-02-2017, 06:59 PM   #1
Threaded by SmashMouth
I donated, did you?
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: The Woodlands
Posts: 22,201

Blog Entries: 29
Show Printable Version Email this Page
Rating: (0 votes - average)
Jeremy Salmons weekend was interesting.

After being passed over in the NFL Draft, the former Cumberland Valley and Maine football player agreed Saturday to attend a rookie mini-camp with the Buffalo Bills.

But Buffalo cleaned house Sunday, firing General Manager Doug Whaley, and Salmons agent called with a new destination  New Orleans.

And, while that curve might be a bit for some, Salmon is just fine with the idea of packing his bags for the Saints rookie mini-camp.

New Orleans didnt make it out to my pro day, Salmon said. But their special teams coach called me, and we kept in contact. Every other day, he had me send him videos of me doing different types of snaps. They expressed a lot of interest in me.

They were the most persistent and the team I thought Id call.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pound Salmon said he hoped his versatility would help him make an NFL roster.



He said he can play tight end or fullback in goal-line situations.

But, he said, his long-snapping abilities may be even more in demand with the Saints.

They dont have a long snapper, he said. Their job is open, and Im excited to go show them what I can do.

Link Back

Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: JeremySalmon.jpg Views: 0 Size: 58.5 KB ID: 11943  

Views: 0
Reply With Quote
Reply

« Vegas betting Saints have a disappointing season | - »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 07:08 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts