this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum;
05-03-2017, 03:14 PM
What were the details of the second round trade?
I was working. I have read up on it but really haven't found details.
05-03-2017, 03:20 PM
Re: What were the details of the second round trade?
The way I understand it we gave up this years seventh round and next years second round to pick third in the third round. We kept all this years high picks and just lost one pick at #64 next year.
|
