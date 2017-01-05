Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Saints hope offseason additions turn linebacker position into strength

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Florida linebacker Alex Anzalone runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Michael Conroy) By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune Email the author | Follow on Twitter on May ...

05-05-2017, 02:41 PM
Saints hope offseason additions turn linebacker position into strength

Florida linebacker Alex Anzalone runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2017. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy) (Michael Conroy)

By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
Email the author | Follow on Twitter
on May 05, 2017 at 12:15 PM, updated May 05, 2017 at 12:17 PM

It's far too early to handicap any of the New Orleans Saints' position battles for training camp, but one spot likely will be the most hotly contested.

The Saints currently have 10 linebackers, and most of them have some NFL experience and the ability to play multiple roles. After some struggles with depth at the position last year, the Saints hope linebacker can be a strength in 2017.

Full story : Saints hope offseason additions turn linebacker position into strength | NOLA.com
You don't get any medal for trying something, you get medals for results". - Bill Parcells
