Saints hope offseason additions turn linebacker position into strength

Florida linebacker Alex Anzalone runs a drill at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Sunday, March 5, 2017.



By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

on May 05, 2017 at 12:15 PM, updated May 05, 2017 at 12:17 PM



It's far too early to handicap any of the New Orleans Saints' position battles for training camp, but one spot likely will be the most hotly contested.



The Saints currently have 10 linebackers, and most of them have some NFL experience and the ability to play multiple roles. After some struggles with depth at the position last year, the Saints hope linebacker can be a strength in 2017.



