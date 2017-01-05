WillSaints81 1000 Posts +

Injuries happen Injury is the biggest equalizer in football today. Every year players coming off big years go down. And am I worried about Thomas going down? You bet. And if he does, do we have a answer? That is a flat out NO.



The last thing I want is to have another losing season as a result of injuries in crucial positions. This is why you don't get the ego Payton had when he decided to trade Cooks. This is a era of every other year success and I have a bunch of players' names I can show to prove that.