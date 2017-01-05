|
Special Teams cost us two maybe three games. We have new coaching The addition of numerous LBs a DBs KR gets kamarA and Ginn . We have a opportunity to really Improve. Need to step it up.
05-07-2017, 09:48 AM
Special Teams could be big difference!!!
Special Teams cost us two maybe three games. We have new coaching The addition of numerous LBs a DBs KR gets kamarA and Ginn . We have a opportunity to really Improve. Need to step it up.
05-07-2017, 10:26 AM
Re: Special Teams could be big difference!!!
It was a great day when McMahon (pthaa - spit off to the side) was sent packing. Hate to think of how many games throughout the years were lost due to ST incompetence. I'm very optimistic too!
05-07-2017, 10:31 AM
Re: Special Teams could be big difference!!!
I can't wait to see Ginn returning kicks! I could be wrong, but I believe we haven't had a kick return TD since the '09 season when Courtney Roby took one to the house. That's gotta be the longest drought in the league.
