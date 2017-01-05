Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Special Teams could be big difference!!!

Special Teams cost us two maybe three games. We have new coaching The addition of numerous LBs a DBs KR gets kamarA and Ginn . We have a opportunity to really Improve. Need to step it up.

Old 05-07-2017, 09:48 AM   #1
Special Teams could be big difference!!!
Special Teams cost us two maybe three games. We have new coaching The addition of numerous LBs a DBs KR gets kamarA and Ginn . We have a opportunity to really Improve. Need to step it up.
Old 05-07-2017, 10:26 AM   #2
Re: Special Teams could be big difference!!!
It was a great day when McMahon (pthaa - spit off to the side) was sent packing. Hate to think of how many games throughout the years were lost due to ST incompetence. I'm very optimistic too!
Old 05-07-2017, 10:31 AM   #3
Re: Special Teams could be big difference!!!
I can't wait to see Ginn returning kicks! I could be wrong, but I believe we haven't had a kick return TD since the '09 season when Courtney Roby took one to the house. That's gotta be the longest drought in the league.
