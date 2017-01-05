dizzle88 5000 POSTS! +

Re: Get over it Originally Posted by WillSaints81 Yeah the saints have been losing and you want to maintain a positive vibe because you're desperate for a comeback. Well maybe the defense will improve but I'm not going to sugarcoat Payton's decision making.



So I should just keep my opinion to myself about Thomas having a learning curve season or not doing what he did last year? Not speak out against ridiculous delusion Ingram is gonna have 85 yards against the vikings? When has he even rushed for 70 yards against a tough run defense? I just can't get on board with stuff like that because I know better. So yeah I'm gonna call out such.



Seriously, if you want to come in and say what you feel, then that's fine, everyone has an opinion. I'd probably keep it more upbeat if I were you but that's just me. The season is 3-4 months away and I've lost count of how many negative threads you have started. You said a few weeks ago that Laquan Treadwell (1 catch, 15 yards on the season) is a better player than our own Michael Thomas....Seriously, if you want to come in and say what you feel, then that's fine, everyone has an opinion. I'd probably keep it more upbeat if I were you but that's just me. The season is 3-4 months away and I've lost count of how many negative threads you have started.