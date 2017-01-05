|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Yeah the saints have been losing and you want to maintain a positive vibe because you're desperate for a comeback. Well maybe the defense will improve but I'm not going to sugarcoat Payton's decision making. So I should just keep ...
05-07-2017, 01:04 PM
#1
Get over it
Yeah the saints have been losing and you want to maintain a positive vibe because you're desperate for a comeback. Well maybe the defense will improve but I'm not going to sugarcoat Payton's decision making.
So I should just keep my opinion to myself about Thomas having a learning curve season or not doing what he did last year? Not speak out against ridiculous delusion Ingram is gonna have 85 yards against the vikings? When has he even rushed for 70 yards against a tough run defense? I just can't get on board with stuff like that because I know better. So yeah I'm gonna call out such.
05-07-2017, 01:18 PM
#2
Re: Get over it
Originally Posted by WillSaints81Dude wht the hell are you even talking about, You been smoking a little too much of that ****! WOOOSAHHH WOOOSAHHH
05-07-2017, 01:27 PM
#3
Re: Get over it
Originally Posted by WillSaints81You said a few weeks ago that Laquan Treadwell (1 catch, 15 yards on the season) is a better player than our own Michael Thomas....
Seriously, if you want to come in and say what you feel, then that's fine, everyone has an opinion. I'd probably keep it more upbeat if I were you but that's just me. The season is 3-4 months away and I've lost count of how many negative threads you have started.
05-07-2017, 01:36 PM
#4
Re: Get over it
So damned bored I, yet again clicked on a WillSaint81 thread. In my defense, it was a catchy title. Now I will say our not so secret mantra: I will not click on a WillSaint81 thread, I will not click on a WillSaint81 thread, I will not... then clink the ice cubes in my glass three times also and voila! I'm over it! See ya WillRandomizer18.
05-07-2017, 01:41 PM
#5
Re: Get over it
I've pooped threads that made more sense than this one.
05-07-2017, 01:41 PM
#6
Re: Get over it
You were talking about Thomas' FF value. In fact, I think all of these negative threads from you are about your fears for your FF team. Your concern for Payton's decision making is all about who gets the ball most on offense for fantasy points. It's selfish and your interest in Saints football doesn't transcend beyond FF.
Dude...make your own Saints FF website.
05-07-2017, 01:48 PM
#7
Re: Get over it
Originally Posted by dizzle88And he is gonna be a better player than Thomas. I stand by that, that does not I mean I don't think Thomas is good.
05-07-2017, 01:50 PM
#8
Re: Get over it
Originally Posted by Barry from MSThat's actually not true at all. There are other number two players I can grab in fantasy that can duplicate what Thomas did last year. It coincided with my concerns for this offense if Thomas becomes another victim of the fantasy injury bug that plagues players coming off breakout seasons.
