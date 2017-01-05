Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Offseason breezes appear to be blowing favorably in Saints direction

▪* CBS sports senior writer Pete Prisco (posted May 2): Theyve had one of the best offseasons of any team in the league. They are ready to make a push again for a division title  and more with Drew Brees getting help around him

Offseason breezes appear to be blowing favorably in Saints direction
▪* CBS sports senior writer Pete Prisco (posted May 2): Theyve had one of the best offseasons of any team in the league. They are ready to make a push again for a division title  and more with Drew Brees getting help around him ... In Priscos latest power rankings, he jumped the Saints from 24th to 13th, the biggest leap of any NFL team.

▪* Bovada Sportsbook: After opening the offseason at 50-1 odds to win Super Bowl LII and falling to 66-1 one week after the start of free agency, the Saints now are 33-1 following the draft.

Read more here: Draft, free agency improved Saints | The Sun Herald
