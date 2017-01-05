WhoDat!656 SaintsWillWin

Offseason breezes appear to be blowing favorably in Saints direction



▪* Bovada Sportsbook: After opening the offseason at 50-1 odds to win Super Bowl LII and falling to 66-1 one week after the start of free agency, the Saints now are 33-1 following the draft.



▪* CBS sports senior writer Pete Prisco (posted May 2): Theyve had one of the best offseasons of any team in the league. They are ready to make a push again for a division title  and more with Drew Brees getting help around him ... In Priscos latest power rankings, he jumped the Saints from 24th to 13th, the biggest leap of any NFL team.▪* Bovada Sportsbook: After opening the offseason at 50-1 odds to win Super Bowl LII and falling to 66-1 one week after the start of free agency, the Saints now are 33-1 following the draft.