rezburna

Daryl Washington The Arizona Cardinals released former Pro Bowl-linebacker, Daryl Washington today. He hasn't played in an NFL game since 2013 after being suspended twice for violating the league's substance abuse policy. Here's a look at his numbers:



2010: 78 tackles 1 sack 1 INT

2011: 107 tackles 5 sacks 2 INT

2012: 134 tackles 9 sacks 1 INT

2013: 75 tackles 3 sacks 2 INT (12 games)



He's 30 years old, but he hasn't had any wear and tear on his body in the last 3 years. The question is...do you kick the tires and give him a 1 year prove it deal? Would I? Yeah.



Thoughts?