this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; The Arizona Cardinals released former Pro Bowl-linebacker, Daryl Washington today. He hasn't played in an NFL game since 2013 after being suspended twice for violating the league's substance abuse policy. Here's a look at his numbers: 2010: 78 tackles 1 ...
05-11-2017, 03:04 PM
Daryl Washington
The Arizona Cardinals released former Pro Bowl-linebacker, Daryl Washington today. He hasn't played in an NFL game since 2013 after being suspended twice for violating the league's substance abuse policy. Here's a look at his numbers:
2010: 78 tackles 1 sack 1 INT
2011: 107 tackles 5 sacks 2 INT
2012: 134 tackles 9 sacks 1 INT
2013: 75 tackles 3 sacks 2 INT (12 games)
He's 30 years old, but he hasn't had any wear and tear on his body in the last 3 years. The question is...do you kick the tires and give him a 1 year prove it deal? Would I? Yeah.
Thoughts?
"Nobody can give you freedom. Nobody can give you equality or justice or anything. If you're a man, you take it."
- el-Hajj Malik el-Shabazz
