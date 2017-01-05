|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; After watching this video, you will see that Vonn did some good things as a rookie and we should expect even more this year. As Danno stated in a previous post, 2nd year guys often make huge leaps forward at ...
|
|
|05-12-2017, 10:22 PM
Vonn Bell // Who Dat for Life highlights... the best is yet to come.
After watching this video, you will see that Vonn did some good things as a rookie and we should expect even more this year. As Danno stated in a previous post, 2nd year guys often make huge leaps forward at the NFL level. I think VB could be that guy. He is a thumper and sound tackler that is for sure.
Enjoy .
