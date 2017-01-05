WhoDat!656 SaintsWillWin

Veteran safety Shiloh Keo cut as Saints make roster*moves



Keo, who signed a one-year, minimum-salary contract in March, has been cut after two months.



New Orleans also waived receiver Ahmad Fulwood, defensive back Anthony Gaitor, tackle Andrew Lauderdale and guards Clint Van Horn and Collin Buchanan.



The Saints five free agents: tackle Khalif Barnes, tight end Trey Edmunds, tight end Clay Harbor, guard Drew Iddings and guard Josh LeRibeus.



