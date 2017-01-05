|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; The Saints made a flurry of roster moves today that included releasing veteran safety Shiloh Keo. Keo, who signed a one-year, minimum-salary contract in March, has been cut after two months. New Orleans also waived receiver Ahmad Fulwood, defensive back ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|05-15-2017, 07:55 PM
|#1
|
SaintsWillWin
Join Date: Nov 2010
Location: Shreveport,Louisiana
Posts: 12,458
|
Veteran safety Shiloh Keo cut as Saints make roster*moves
The Saints made a flurry of roster moves today that included releasing veteran safety Shiloh Keo.
Keo, who signed a one-year, minimum-salary contract in March, has been cut after two months.
New Orleans also waived receiver Ahmad Fulwood, defensive back Anthony Gaitor, tackle Andrew Lauderdale and guards Clint Van Horn and Collin Buchanan.
The Saints five free agents: tackle Khalif Barnes, tight end Trey Edmunds, tight end Clay Harbor, guard Drew Iddings and guard Josh LeRibeus.
Veteran safety Shiloh Keo cut as Saints make roster moves | ProFootballTalk
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/82766-veteran-safety-shiloh-keo-cut-saints-make-roster-moves.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|Veteran safety Shiloh Keo cut as Saints make roster*moves
|This thread
|Refback
|05-15-2017 07:58 PM
|1