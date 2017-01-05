Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Veteran safety Shiloh Keo cut as Saints make roster*moves
The Saints made a flurry of roster moves today that included releasing veteran safety Shiloh Keo.

Keo, who signed a one-year, minimum-salary contract in March, has been cut after two months.

New Orleans also waived receiver Ahmad Fulwood, defensive back Anthony Gaitor, tackle Andrew Lauderdale and guards Clint Van Horn and Collin Buchanan.

The Saints five free agents: tackle Khalif Barnes, tight end Trey Edmunds, tight end Clay Harbor, guard Drew Iddings and guard Josh LeRibeus.

Veteran safety Shiloh Keo cut as Saints make roster moves | ProFootballTalk
