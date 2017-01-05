hagan714 LB Mentallity

UDFA Trey Edmunds the next Chris Ivory?



This signing slip past me and quietly slipped pass most of the media as well.



Trey Edmunds Running Back, Virginia Tech/Maryland

6’1”, 220 lbs, 4.48



Analysis by Nolan Fleming



To help put this into perspective

He is a potential star in the making. Had to overcome injuries at Virginia Tech and Maryland, but was a star when healthy. He is raw with great potential to be an every down running back in the NFL.



His Strengths

Edmunds has great speed and explosion. He shows the ability to create quick space so he can get downhill fast. He has solid hands and shows the ability to be physical finishing runs.



Areas of Improvement

He must improve his pass blocking skills. He must continue to get reps catching the ball and running the ball to create space with his cuts.



NUC Draft Guru Prospect Profile - Trey Edmunds | RB | Virginia TechMaryland | 6'1 | 220 » NUC Sports Football Magazine | NUC Draft Guru



Trey Edmunds | Maryland, RB : 2017 NFL Draft Scout Player Profile



