05-17-2017, 05:53 AM
#1
LB Mentallity
Join Date: Dec 2005
Posts: 14,847
Blog Entries: 62
UDFA Trey Edmunds the next Chris Ivory?
Next Chris Ivory? Maybe PT? ok a bit of wish full thinking there
This signing slip past me and quietly slipped pass most of the media as well.
Trey Edmunds Running Back, Virginia Tech/Maryland
6’1”, 220 lbs, 4.48
Analysis by Nolan Fleming
To help put this into perspective
He is a potential star in the making. Had to overcome injuries at Virginia Tech and Maryland, but was a star when healthy. He is raw with great potential to be an every down running back in the NFL.
His Strengths
Edmunds has great speed and explosion. He shows the ability to create quick space so he can get downhill fast. He has solid hands and shows the ability to be physical finishing runs.
Areas of Improvement
He must improve his pass blocking skills. He must continue to get reps catching the ball and running the ball to create space with his cuts.
NUC Draft Guru Prospect Profile - Trey Edmunds | RB | Virginia TechMaryland | 6'1 | 220 » NUC Sports Football Magazine | NUC Draft Guru
Trey Edmunds | Maryland, RB : 2017 NFL Draft Scout Player Profile
"We may have lost the game, but you'll be hurting tomorrow." Doug Atkins
05-17-2017, 06:17 AM
#2
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2011
Location: Grand Haven, Michigan by way of a little Mississippi River town in Louisiana
Posts: 4,720
Re: UDFA Trey Edmunds the next Chris Ivory?
We need a good power back and if he catches the ball well it's a big plus. I love the fact he has potental to be a 3 down back.
05-17-2017, 06:18 AM
#3
Site Donor 2015
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 14,142
Blog Entries: 25
Re: UDFA Trey Edmunds the next Chris Ivory?
Having a RB depth chart of:
RB (4) 22 - Mark Ingram, 28 - Adrian Peterson, 41 - Alvin Kamara (R3, P67), 36 - Daniel Lasco
would allow us the "luxury" of developing a talented RB...
However, though some beat up on him, 38 - Travaris Cadet wears multiple hats for this roster; Kamara may make that moot, and Lasco was very capable before his injury...
Only expendable would seem to be 23 - Marcus Murphy despite having the physical talent of Darren Sproles, the mental focus and discipline just hasn't been there...
35 - Trey Edmunds (UDFA) has a familiar trait of many Saints players, an inability to stay healthy and available...
, but Edmunds size/speed combination and rare ability to squeeze through tight spaces as Pierre Thomas once did does offer a tantalizing book end to this developing competition...
FB (1) 29 - John Kuhn will make it especially hard to warrant any fifth RB even though we've done just that these past few seasons...
Your best?!? Losers always whine about their best. Winners go home (with) the prom queen. - Sean Connery in The Rock
