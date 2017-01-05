Saints sign QB Justin Thomas

|
|05-17-2017, 07:59 AM
Threaded by SmashMouth
The signing of Georgia Tech quarterback Justin Thomas was previously reported Monday.
What was unclear, however, surrounded the position the New Orleans Saints intended Thomas to play after he had a successful tryout at rookie minicamp, where he worked out as a wide receiver and defensive back.
Clarity arrived Tuesday on the NFL Transactions report, which reflects the Saints officially signed Thomas as a defensive back.
Thomas, who is listed as 5-foot-11 and 185 pounds on Georgia Tech's website, will make the transition from offense to defense.
An athletic player, Thomas posted a blistering 4.35 time in the 40-yard dash at Georgia Tech's Pro Day in March. He produced 2,163 yards of total offense (1,559 passing, 604 rushing) in his final season at Georgia Tech, adding 14 total touchdowns (eight passing, six rushing).
read more on NOLA
