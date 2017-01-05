Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
The Iconic Saints Kicker Garrett Hartley Is Making An NFL Comeback

The Iconic Saints Kicker Garrett Hartley Is Making An NFL Comeback
In a recent workout at Tulanes Yulman Stadium, Hartley made 17 of his 18 field goal attempts, including eight from beyond 50 yards. He says his greatest improvement has been above the shoulders, learning from his past failures.

My mindset is completely different than what it was when I was 24, 25. And going about it and being a true professional.

Re: The Iconic Saints Kicker Garrett Hartley Is Making An NFL Comeback
Only one kicker on 32 teams... and not many openings...
Re: The Iconic Saints Kicker Garrett Hartley Is Making An NFL Comeback
I heard he missed his flight....
