SaintsWillWin
The Iconic Saints Kicker Garrett Hartley Is Making An NFL Comeback
In a recent workout at Tulanes Yulman Stadium, Hartley made 17 of his 18 field goal attempts, including eight from beyond 50 yards. He says his greatest improvement has been above the shoulders, learning from his past failures.
My mindset is completely different than what it was when I was 24, 25. And going about it and being a true professional.
Re: The Iconic Saints Kicker Garrett Hartley Is Making An NFL Comeback
I heard he missed his flight....
