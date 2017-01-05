|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; At this time last year, former Colorado defensive back Ken Crawley was an undrafted college free agent preparing for his first NFL minicamp with the New Orleans Saints. Competition for playing time would be fierce, not to mention the usual ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|05-26-2017, 06:42 PM
|#1
|
Site Donor
Join Date: Jan 2013
Location: Bedford, TX
Posts: 6,692
Blog Entries: 1
|
New Orleans Saints Sophomore Spotlight: Ken Crawley
At this time last year, former Colorado defensive back Ken Crawley was an undrafted college free agent preparing for his first NFL minicamp with the New Orleans Saints. Competition for playing time would be fierce, not to mention the usual uphill struggles that accompany any undrafted free agent in making a roster. After all, the Saints would-be returning 2015 budding star Delvin Breaux, second-year players P.J. Williams and Damian Swann, veteran Keenan Lewis rehabbing from injury, and fellow UDFA's De'Vante Harris and Jimmy Pruitt at the position.
Full story: http://www.canalstreetchronicles.com...shon-lattimore
|
We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act but a habit. " - Aristotle
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|