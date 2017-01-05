K Major Site Donor

New Orleans Saints Sophomore Spotlight: Ken Crawley



At this time last year, former Colorado defensive back Ken Crawley was an undrafted college free agent preparing for his first NFL minicamp with the New Orleans Saints. Competition for playing time would be fierce, not to mention the usual uphill struggles that accompany any undrafted free agent in making a roster. After all, the Saints would-be returning 2015 budding star Delvin Breaux, second-year players P.J. Williams and Damian Swann, veteran Keenan Lewis rehabbing from injury, and fellow UDFA's De'Vante Harris and Jimmy Pruitt at the position.



