Saints taking it slow with Hau'oli Kikaha's third ACL tear
|05-27-2017, 07:40 AM
|#1
SaintsWillWin
Saints taking it slow with Hauoli Kikahas third ACL*tear

|05-27-2017, 07:54 AM
|#2
Re: Saints taking it slow with Hauoli Kikahas third ACL*tear
Man I really think this guy is talented and can help out the defense if he's used correctly and can stay healthy.
