High points from Saints OTA

|05-28-2017, 10:07 AM
SmashMouth
The first day of media access for the New Orleans Saints OTAs is in the books, and a plethora of topics were covered by Coach Sean Payton and the players that were interviewed. Check out NewOrleansSaints.com for several player interviews, as well as Paytons interview in its entirety. But in this space, here are the high points from several of those sessions:
Payton, on the late Cortez Kennedy, Hall of Fame defensive tackle and friend of the franchise, who died on Tuesday at age 48: If you didnt know better and you saw him, you might think he worked here. My first time here interviewing with (General Manager) Mickey (Loomis), we had dinner and Cortez would always make sure that if it was a nice place, he was there to join you. He was just here for the draft weekend. All of us devastated would be the way to describe it. It just was so sudden. Its tough. Its tough. I think Mickey said it best as great a player as he was, and if you had to pull a starting lineup out of the Hall of Fame on defense, hes in the starting lineup he was that good of a guy off the field. Saints players had Kennedys number, 96, affixed to the right sides of their helmet on Thursday.
GETTING A LOOK-SEE: Minus Max Unger, who is sidelined after foot surgery, the Saints are getting a look at several players at center. Thursday, Josh LeRibeus, whos listed as a guard, was working at center with the first-team offensive line. LeRibeus is a five-year veteran who previously has been with the Redskins (2012-15) and Eagles (2017, during this offseason). He has started 12 of the 28 games he has played. Were taking a look at a few of these guys on special teams, Payton said. Hes someone that we think has some versatility. Well see as we get going. The trick when we have 90 guys is, Can we bring that many kickers and long snappers to camp? So youre trying to always balance those numbers and this time of the year, where we get a chance to see the long snappers, we get a chance to see those other guys. But hes battling. Hes doing a good job.
read more and watch a couple of videos at neworleanssaints.com
foreverfanA
Re: High points from Saints OTA
When a great defense wants the Quarterback... you take the Quarterback...
Re: High points from Saints OTA
Originally Posted by foreverfanA Plethora of quarterbacks?
