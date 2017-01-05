|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Really excited to see what he can contribute and be a part of for this team.. There's also a great video on the story's page - including an interview where he tells that his "mom loves the organization"...the interview in ...
|
|
|05-28-2017, 06:03 PM
Threaded by jeanpierre
Really excited to see what he can contribute and be a part of for this team..
There's also a great video on the story's page - including an interview where he tells that his "mom loves the organization"...the interview in the video reveals a lot of good information and why it all came together for Hendrickson to the Saints
|05-28-2017, 06:11 PM
LB Mentallity
Re: Trey Hendrickson's competitive fire burned through lack of attention on path to New Orleans Saints
Yep you watch this kid play and it is nothing but impressive. Well coached in pass rush moves and solid against the run.
It is all about the huge jump to the NFL talent from Div 2.
Not like a youthful upgrade to the bench at DE is not needed also.
either way I am looking forward to watching his game develop
|05-28-2017, 06:27 PM
Re: Trey Hendrickson's competitive fire burned through lack of attention on path to New Orleans Saints
Originally Posted by hagan714It'll be more about adjustment to competition than development with this young man...
He's moves and skills were heads above the competition at the AllStar games...
