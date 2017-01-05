hagan714 LB Mentallity

Join Date: Dec 2005 Posts: 14,871 Blog Entries: 62

Re: Trey Hendrickson's competitive fire burned through lack of attention on path to New Orleans Saints Yep you watch this kid play and it is nothing but impressive. Well coached in pass rush moves and solid against the run.



It is all about the huge jump to the NFL talent from Div 2.



Not like a youthful upgrade to the bench at DE is not needed also.



either way I am looking forward to watching his game develop