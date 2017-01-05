|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; When the Cowboys released Tony Romo, they did so with the post-June 1 designation. That resulted in his $19.6 million cap hit being split into a $10.7 million charge in 2017 and an $8.9 million charge in 2018. But since ...
|
|
|06-01-2017, 02:01 PM
The Saints generate $7.8 million with Post June 1 Designations
When the Cowboys released Tony Romo, they did so with the post-June 1 designation. That resulted in his $19.6 million cap hit being split into a $10.7 million charge in 2017 and an $8.9 million charge in 2018. But since his $14 million salary (and $24.7 million cap charge) remained on the books through June 1, the Cowboys will get as of Friday $14 million in cap space.
Via Field Yates of ESPN.com, other teams will pick up some cap space, too, but none will get nearly as much as the Cowboys. The Saints generate $7.8 million, the Jets get $6 million, the Lions realize $4.8 million, the Falcons pick up $4.25 million, and the Chargers acquire $2.5 million.
Said Pope Benedict: "WOW ... that ring is bigger than mine!!!"
|06-01-2017, 02:26 PM
Re: The Saints generate $7.8 million with Post June 1 Designations
Best thing we ever got from Byrd.
