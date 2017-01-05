The Saints generate $7.8 million with Post June 1 Designations



When the Cowboys released Tony Romo, they did so with the post-June 1 designation. That resulted in his $19.6 million cap hit being split into a $10.7 million charge in 2017 and an $8.9 million charge in 2018. But since his $14 million salary (and $24.7 million cap charge) remained on the books through June 1, the Cowboys will get as of Friday $14 million in cap space.Via Field Yates of ESPN.com, other teams will pick up some cap space, too, but none will get nearly as much as the Cowboys. The Saints generate $7.8 million, the Jets get $6 million, the Lions realize $4.8 million, the Falcons pick up $4.25 million, and the Chargers acquire $2.5 million.