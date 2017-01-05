Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Old 06-01-2017, 08:09 PM   #1
Drew Brees on Adrian Peterson:
He is a stud

The early reviews continue to be positive for new Saints running back Adrian Peterson. The future Hall of Fame tailback has a fan in his new future Hall of Fame quarterback teammate.

He is a stud, Brees told reporters on Thursday regarding Peterson. He looks the part. It has been impressive. Obviously, you admired the guy from afar. I have played in a few Pro Bowls with him, so I do have a little bit of that experience. There is something about handing the ball off to that guy and watching him run through the hole and take on anybody who tries to tackle him. Obviously, we are not in pads right now, but you are just imagining what it is going to be like. So, I am excited for that time to come.



The teams defenders may not be excited for that time to come, especially when he catches a swing pass from Brees.

Any time you can get him in space against a smaller DB, look out, Brees said. Good luck tackling that guy in the open field. I feel like all of our backs are doing a really good job right now.

read more
Said Pope Benedict: "WOW ... that ring is bigger than mine!!!"
Old 06-01-2017, 08:17 PM   #2
Re: Drew Brees on Adrian Peterson:
Championship
