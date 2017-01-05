Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Saints Sophomore Spotlight: Daniel Lasco

The New Orleans Saints running backs are primed to be one of the strengths of the 2017 squad. Mark Ingram is coming off of his first career 1,000-yard rushing season, and with the improvement of his receiving skills has established

Saints Sophomore Spotlight: Daniel Lasco
The New Orleans Saints running backs are primed to be one of the strengths of the 2017 squad. Mark Ingram is coming off of his first career 1,000-yard rushing season, and with the improvement of his receiving skills has established himself as one of the better every down backs in the league. The Saints have a throwback player in the tough-as-nails fullback John Kuhn, who will also provide a short yardage reliability and underrated pass catching skills. The Saints then added future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson, who could provide New Orleans perhaps the best 1-2 punch in the league at running back. In the draft, the Saints drafted Tennessee's explosive all-purpose threat Alvin Kamara



