The New Orleans Saints running backs are primed to be one of the strengths of the 2017 squad. Mark Ingram is coming off of his first career 1,000-yard rushing season, and with the improvement of his receiving skills has established
|06-02-2017, 10:23 PM
Saints Sophomore Spotlight: Daniel Lasco
The New Orleans Saints running backs are primed to be one of the strengths of the 2017 squad. Mark Ingram is coming off of his first career 1,000-yard rushing season, and with the improvement of his receiving skills has established himself as one of the better every down backs in the league. The Saints have a throwback player in the tough-as-nails fullback John Kuhn, who will also provide a short yardage reliability and underrated pass catching skills. The Saints then added future Hall of Fame running back Adrian Peterson, who could provide New Orleans perhaps the best 1-2 punch in the league at running back. In the draft, the Saints drafted Tennessee's explosive all-purpose threat Alvin Kamara
https://www.yahoo.com/news/m/6da3acf...tlight%3A.html
