Damian Swann has high expectations for himself

Saints cornerback Damian Swann has high expectations for himself after missing 2016 By Josh Katzenstein Different circumstances have led Damian Swann to a disappointing first two NFL seasons with the New Orleans Saints. In 2015, Swann suffered three concussions that

Damian Swann has high expectations for himself
Saints cornerback Damian Swann has high expectations for himself after missing 2016

By Josh Katzenstein

Different circumstances have led Damian Swann to a disappointing first two NFL seasons with the New Orleans Saints.

In 2015, Swann suffered three concussions that forced him to miss nine games in his rookie season. In 2016, Swann suffered a groin injury in training camp that pushed the team to place him on injured reserve for the duration of the year.

Now, two years into his career, Swann faces significantly more competition not only to be the top nickel cornerback but for a roster spot. Now that he's healthy, he's ready to play football again.

"I'm just looking to compete, man," he said. "I'm trying to get a job. There's a lot of guys that's coming back, so being able to compete, being able to go out there and get back to what I can do and what I know how to do is pretty much the main thing."

A healthy Swann should make for stiffer competition among the Saints' cornerbacks. In organized team activities Thursday, P.J. Williams was the top option to cover the slot. Sterling Moore also proved last year he could handle those duties, and the team likes undrafted rookie Arthur Maulet's potential in that spot. In order to make his comeback complete, Swann will have to earn a role that appears to be wide open.
Saints cornerback Damian Swann has high expectations for himself after missing 2016 | NOLA.com

I will be holding my breath every time Delvin Breaux and Damian Swann whenever they go in head first for a tackle
"We may have lost the game, but you'll be hurting tomorrow." Doug Atkins
