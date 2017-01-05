|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Here's some behind the scenes pics from our media day... Saints Home Some of the new guys: Marshon Lattimore Alex Okafor Alvin Kamara Not really sure who this guy is... Some undrafted free agent or something...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|06-05-2017, 08:16 PM
|#1
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Aug 2011
Location: Madison, WI
Posts: 4,412
|
Saints Media Day Photos
Here's some behind the scenes pics from our media day...
Saints Home
Some of the new guys:
Marshon Lattimore
Alex Okafor
Alvin Kamara
Not really sure who this guy is... Some undrafted free agent or something
|
"When you get into one of these groups, there's only a couple of ways you can get out. One, is death; the other, is mental institutions."
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|