From Bath, England to Incarnate Word, Saints' Alex Jenkins had different recruiting journey than most



Today, the Saints' 11th player on the practice squad discusses how he came to select Incarnate Word. The 6-foot-6, 270-pounder joined the Saints on a roster exemption as part of the NFL's new International Player Pathway initiative.



Name: Alex Jenkins



Position: Defensive end



School: Incarnate Word



High school: St. Gregory's Catholic School in Bath, England





What do you recall about your high school recruitment? "Well, when I was in England I wasn't exactly in high school per se. I went to a camp in America ... a football camp in Virginia and I got ranked (in the) top five defensive linemen. When I got back to England I had lots of emails from college coaches for scholarships and stuff like that. I also did a lot of networking to try and get my name out there to American coaches. That's pretty much how that part went and it was really quick. That was over a period of six months. I had played four games then went to the camp and came back and had about six or so scholarship offers."



