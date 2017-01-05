Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Even Saints players had to start somewhere. In this series, we asked several New Orleans Saints rookies how they wound up picking their college football team(s). We'll be posting college football recruiting stories of some of the Saints rookies this week.

From Bath, England to Incarnate Word, Saints' Alex Jenkins had different recruiting journey than most
Even Saints players had to start somewhere. In this series, we asked several New Orleans Saints rookies how they wound up picking their college football team(s). We'll be posting college football recruiting stories of some of the Saints rookies this week.

Today, the Saints' 11th player on the practice squad discusses how he came to select Incarnate Word. The 6-foot-6, 270-pounder joined the Saints on a roster exemption as part of the NFL's new International Player Pathway initiative.

Name: Alex Jenkins

Position: Defensive end

School: Incarnate Word

High school: St. Gregory's Catholic School in Bath, England




What do you recall about your high school recruitment? "Well, when I was in England I wasn't exactly in high school per se. I went to a camp in America ... a football camp in Virginia and I got ranked (in the) top five defensive linemen. When I got back to England I had lots of emails from college coaches for scholarships and stuff like that. I also did a lot of networking to try and get my name out there to American coaches. That's pretty much how that part went and it was really quick. That was over a period of six months. I had played four games then went to the camp and came back and had about six or so scholarship offers."

read more on NOLA
Said Pope Benedict: "WOW ... that ring is bigger than mine!!!"
