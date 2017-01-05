Cameron Jordan: Adrian Peterson looks faster than when Saints last faced him in 2011

|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; The hype surrounding Adrian Peterson has been pouring out of the New Orleans Saints locker room. Peterson's teammates have lauded the former All-Pro running back's performance through the first two weeks of organized team activities. He's a beast, said Kenny ...
|
|
The hype surrounding Adrian Peterson has been pouring out of the New Orleans Saints locker room.
Peterson's teammates have lauded the former All-Pro running back's performance through the first two weeks of organized team activities. He's a beast, said Kenny Vaccaro. A stud, according to Drew Brees. Terron Armstead has never seen anybody like him.
Add Saints star defensive end Cameron Jordan to list of players impressed by the 32-year-old thus far.
"He looks phenomenal. He looks great. He's making cuts that," Jordan said Monday before thinking about the last time he saw Peterson.
It was all the way back in 2011 because Peterson missed the last Saints-Vikings matchup in 2014 while effectively suspended due to his child abuse case.
Jordan was a rookie in that 2011 game, and Peterson had just 10 carries for 60 yards after missing the previous three games with a high ankle sprain, but one of those runs went for 39 yards.
"He probably looks faster," Jordan said of Peterson now.
Seriously?
"If you can reverse Father Time, maybe he knows him," Jordan said at a bowling event with Special Olympics Louisiana athletes. "I don't know, but either way, I'm going to be getting real familiar with A.P. to understand how can I move as he does as the age that he is."
The Saints signed Peterson to a two-year deal in April hoping he could bounce back well after playing just three games for the Minnesota Vikings last year. With Peterson and Mark Ingram providing run support to Drew Brees, the Saints offense could be more balanced in 2017.
read more on NOLA
|
|
