After frightening 2016 concussion, P.J. Williams back in Saints' starting lineup



METAIRIE, La. -- Its hard to imagine many players who were more eager for a fresh start this spring than New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams.



Williams, 24, has played in just two games in two NFL seasons. Last year, he earned a starting job in training camp, but then he suffered a frightening concussion in Week 2 that was severe enough to land him on injured reserve.



He was knocked out on the field after taking two blows to the head on the same play -- one knee to the side of the helmet and one knee to the back of the helmet. He was immobilized on a cart before being taken off the field, and he spent the night in a New York-area hospital for evaluation since the Saints were on the road playing the Giants.



Williams said he didnt suffer any injuries beyond the concussion and estimated that he felt OK within a month. But he said he understood why the Saints and doctors decided it would be best to keep him off the field for the rest of the year.



