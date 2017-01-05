|
By Mike Triplett -- ESPN METAIRIE, La. -- Its hard to imagine many players who were more eager for a fresh start this spring than New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams. Williams, 24, has played in just two games in ...
|06-08-2017, 11:44 AM
|#1
After frightening 2016 concussion, P.J. Williams back in Saints' starting lineup
By Mike Triplett -- ESPN
METAIRIE, La. -- Its hard to imagine many players who were more eager for a fresh start this spring than New Orleans Saints cornerback P.J. Williams.
Williams, 24, has played in just two games in two NFL seasons. Last year, he earned a starting job in training camp, but then he suffered a frightening concussion in Week 2 that was severe enough to land him on injured reserve.
He was knocked out on the field after taking two blows to the head on the same play -- one knee to the side of the helmet and one knee to the back of the helmet. He was immobilized on a cart before being taken off the field, and he spent the night in a New York-area hospital for evaluation since the Saints were on the road playing the Giants.
Williams said he didnt suffer any injuries beyond the concussion and estimated that he felt OK within a month. But he said he understood why the Saints and doctors decided it would be best to keep him off the field for the rest of the year.
After frightening 2016 concussion, Saints CB P.J. Williams feels good - NFC South- ESPN
