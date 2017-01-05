Threaded by hagan714 LB Mentallity Join Date: Dec 2005 Posts: 14,901

Blog Entries: 62 Rating: (0 votes - average) Saints awaiting third opinion on Nick Fairley's career-threatening heart condition



Updated on June 8, 2017 at 2:08 PM

Posted on June 8, 2017 at 1:04 PM

By Josh Katzenstein, NOLA.com The



The New Orleans Saints are still awaiting another medical opinion on defensive tackle Nick Fairley, who has an enlarged heart that is putting the future of his career in jeopardy.



Coach Sean Payton said Thursday that Fairley has already undergone three examinations with heart specialists, and the team is awaiting an opinion from the third exam before determining the best step to take with the 29-year-old.



"The first one was one that advised that he shouldn't play football again," Payton said after organized team activities. "The second opinion was a little different, and he's ... already gotten a third opinion. We're waiting on that opinion.



"It's obviously something significant and serious that we've got to pay attention to, obviously both for Nick and for the club. So, we're hopeful and yet we're guarded because of the type of condition that we're talking about."



Payton said the Saints are hoping to have a resolution with regards to Fairley's future within the next couple weeks.







Nick Fairley's Saints teammates want him to focus on health before football



Fairley is undergoing further testing



NFL teams discovered Fairley's heart condition during his combine medical evaluations in 2011, but the Detroit Lions felt comfortable enough with the issue to draft him 13th overall in the first round that year.



"When he came out in the draft, he was someone that, at the combine physical, had what I would say is not very uncommon -- an enlarged heart," Payton said. "(It's) something that a lot of the athletes that we see during the physicals have, but the one examination (this year) saw further concern. And that's why he hasn't been doing anything right now until we get a better feel for where he's at."



Fairley spent four seasons with the Lions before going playing for the Rams in 2015. He joined the Saints on a one-year deal in 2016 and had a career year that resulted in New Orleans rewarding him with a four-year, $28 million deal this March.



Fairley passed multiple physicals during the first six years of his career, but Payton indicated Thursday that Saints doctors suggested he see a specialist after his physical in March.



Payton said Fairley traveled "out east" to visit one specialist. He saw another in Houston and has since seen a third.



"The most important thing in our mind is his well-being," Payton said.



Payton also mentioned the importance of Fairley being confident in his health if he is cleared to return to football.



