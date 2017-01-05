Threaded by AsylumGuido 1000 Posts + Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: Bossier City, LA Posts: 4,348

Rating: (0 votes - average) Ex-Tennessee RB Alvin Kamara already turning heads with New Orleans Saints



JON COOPER | 3 HOURS AGO







New Orleans may already have RBs Adrian Peterson and Mark Ingram on the roster, but theres a new guy in town whos creating some buzz.



Former Tennessee RB Alvin Kamara is turning the heads of Saints players already. Kamara, who was receiving first-round buzz heading into the NFL Draft, was picked by the Saints in the third round (no. 67 overall) this past April, and his athleticism, upside and potential have to be really intriguing to New Orleans.



Yes, Kamara had a nice final season with Tennessee, but perhaps while it might have been frustrating playing behind Jalen Hurd for a season and a half, Kamara has low miles on his wheels and enters the NFL fresh and ready to make some sort of impact.



QBs are known to be cerebral, and while everyone in the NFL possesses the athleticism and ability to play in the league, not everyone picks up the game quickly. That seems to be what Drew Brees likes about Kamara.



Former Heisman Trophy winning RB Mark Ingram didnt play with Kamara at Alabama  Kamara was at Alabama in 2013, but he can certainly tell the former Volunteer RB has a bright future. All NFL RBs not named Trent Richardson can hit the hole, but being an asset in the passing game is just another weapon in the arsenal and another great asset of becoming a complete NFL RB.



No doubt Kamara has that trait.



