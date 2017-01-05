|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Twitter...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|06-19-2017, 04:31 PM
|#1
|
Threaded by jeanpierre
Site Donor 2015
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 14,473
Rating: (0 votes - average)
|
Views: 31
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|06-19-2017, 04:32 PM
|#2
|
Site Donor 2015
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 14,473
|
Re: Saints Sign Center Chris Watt
Like I said, Saints are most concerned about that interior offensive line and keep Brees windshield clean while driving down the field...
C/G Chris Watt, Age: 26yo; Height: 6' 3"; Weight: 320 lbs; College: Notre Dame; Drafted: 3rd Round, 25th Pick (No. 89) by the Chargers where he played 17 games, starting 8 before being put on the PUP list in 2016 and washing out after failing his physical.
|06-19-2017, 04:37 PM
|#3
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 4,353
|
Re: Saints Sign Center Chris Watt
They are also going to need a full complement of centers for drills when training camp starts. They need that positional camp body until Unger is cleared to return.
|06-19-2017, 04:49 PM
|#4
|
Site Donor 2015
Join Date: Mar 2008
Location: Thibodaux
Posts: 14,473
|
Re: Saints Sign Center Chris Watt
Well, these are the interior offensive linemen:
LG (2) 75 - Andrus Peat, 77 - John Fullington, 78 - Landon Turner
C (2) 61 - Josh LeRibeus, 66 - Jack Allen, 63 - Cameron Tom (UDFA), 60 - Max Unger
RG (2) 67 - Larry Warford, 65 - Senio Kelemete, 00 - Chris Watt
Unger's replacement is somewhere between Kelemete, LeRibeus, Allen, Watt, and Tom...
Problem with Tom is that he's only 290 lbs.; Allen is also small and only 6' 1"; saw interview with LeRibeus, not a guy that exudes confidence; Watt is checks the boxes, including being injured; so the question is - Is Kelemete up to the task or not?!?
|
Your best?!? Losers always whine about their best. Winners go home (with) the prom queen. - Sean Connery in The Rock
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/83120-saints-sign-center-chris-watt.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|The Latest New Orleans Saints News | SportSpyder
|This thread
|Refback
|06-19-2017 04:42 PM
|1