Re: Saints Sign Center Chris Watt Well, these are the interior offensive linemen:



LG (2) 75 - Andrus Peat, 77 - John Fullington, 78 - Landon Turner



C (2) 61 - Josh LeRibeus, 66 - Jack Allen, 63 - Cameron Tom (UDFA) , 60 - Max Unger



RG (2) 67 - Larry Warford, 65 - Senio Kelemete, 00 - Chris Watt



Unger's replacement is somewhere between Kelemete, LeRibeus, Allen, Watt, and Tom...



Problem with Tom is that he's only 290 lbs.; Allen is also small and only 6' 1"; saw interview with LeRibeus, not a guy that exudes confidence; Watt is checks the boxes, including being injured; so the question is - Is Kelemete up to the task or not?!?