Saints Sign Center Chris Watt

Twitter...

Re: Saints Sign Center Chris Watt
Like I said, Saints are most concerned about that interior offensive line and keep Brees windshield clean while driving down the field...

C/G Chris Watt, Age: 26yo; Height: 6' 3"; Weight: 320 lbs; College: Notre Dame; Drafted: 3rd Round, 25th Pick (No. 89) by the Chargers where he played 17 games, starting 8 before being put on the PUP list in 2016 and washing out after failing his physical.
Re: Saints Sign Center Chris Watt
They are also going to need a full complement of centers for drills when training camp starts. They need that positional camp body until Unger is cleared to return.
Re: Saints Sign Center Chris Watt
Well, these are the interior offensive linemen:

LG (2) 75 - Andrus Peat, 77 - John Fullington, 78 - Landon Turner

C (2) 61 - Josh LeRibeus, 66 - Jack Allen, 63 - Cameron Tom (UDFA), 60 - Max Unger

RG (2) 67 - Larry Warford, 65 - Senio Kelemete, 00 - Chris Watt

Unger's replacement is somewhere between Kelemete, LeRibeus, Allen, Watt, and Tom...

Problem with Tom is that he's only 290 lbs.; Allen is also small and only 6' 1"; saw interview with LeRibeus, not a guy that exudes confidence; Watt is checks the boxes, including being injured; so the question is - Is Kelemete up to the task or not?!?
