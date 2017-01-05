|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Saints rookie Marshon Lattimore in good hands during break before training camp BY HERBIE TEOPE hteope@nola.com , NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune With minicamp in the books, the New Orleans Saints are officially on a month-long hiatus before reporting for training ...
|
|
|LinkBack
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|06-20-2017, 07:37 AM
|#1
|
Threaded by AsylumGuido
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 4,360
Rating: (0 votes - average)
Saints rookie Marshon Lattimore in good hands during break before training camp
BY HERBIE TEOPE hteope@nola.com,
NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
With minicamp in the books, the New Orleans Saints are officially on a month-long hiatus before reporting for training camp in late July.
Rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore, however, doesn't plan to stray far from football activities and will immerse himself in the playbook.
The first-round pick won't be alone in his quest to absorb information on the nuances of playing cornerback in the NFL, as Lattimore has plenty of assistance from friends in the defensive backfield.
"I'm getting with Kenny (Vaccaro) and (Delvin) Breaux and we're going to go through the playbook and just film," Lattimore said during the recently-concluded mandatory minicamp. "They're going to show me what to look for in certain situations, just things like that, and then I'm going to go with Vonn (Bell) after that."
A rookie player choosing to study and train with veteran teammates before training camp isn't new, of course.
But what strikes the Saints veteran defensive backs the most about their rookie teammate surrounds Lattimore's humility, which the 11th overall pick of the NFL Draft has displayed since reporting for the offseason workout program.
The 6-foot, 192-pound Lattimore arrived with impressive credentials out of Ohio State, where he notched 41 tackles (30 solo), four interceptions and nine passes defensed in 2016 en route to an All-Big 10 selection.
More here ...
|
Views: 23
|Latest Blogs
|
2017 Saints NFL Draft Review Last Blog: 05-01-2017 By: hagan714
2017 NFL Post Draft Thoughts on Saints Selections Last Blog: 04-30-2017 By: jeanpierre
New Orleans Saints Draft Short List: Round 1 - 32 Last Blog: 04-27-2017 By: hagan714
|06-20-2017, 07:38 AM
|#2
|
1000 Posts +
Join Date: Sep 2007
Location: Bossier City, LA
Posts: 4,360
|
Re: Saints rookie Marshon Lattimore in good hands during break before training camp
I really think this kid will be an impact player. The whole secondary (if they can remain healthy) can quickly turn around this defense.
|Thread Tools
|Display Modes
|
Linear Mode
|
|
|
LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/83131-saints-rookie-marshon-lattimore-good-hands-during-break-before-training-camp.html
|Posted By
|For
|Type
|Date
|Hits
|Saints rookie Marshon Lattimore in good hands during break before training camp
|This thread
|Refback
|06-20-2017 07:53 AM
|1