Saints rookie Marshon Lattimore in good hands during break before training camp

Saints rookie Marshon Lattimore in good hands during break before training camp BY HERBIE TEOPE hteope@nola.com , NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune With minicamp in the books, the New Orleans Saints are officially on a month-long hiatus before reporting for training camp in late July.

Saints rookie Marshon Lattimore in good hands during break before training camp



BY HERBIE TEOPE hteope@nola.com,
NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

With minicamp in the books, the New Orleans Saints are officially on a month-long hiatus before reporting for training camp in late July.

Rookie cornerback Marshon Lattimore, however, doesn't plan to stray far from football activities and will immerse himself in the playbook.

The first-round pick won't be alone in his quest to absorb information on the nuances of playing cornerback in the NFL, as Lattimore has plenty of assistance from friends in the defensive backfield.

"I'm getting with Kenny (Vaccaro) and (Delvin) Breaux and we're going to go through the playbook and just film," Lattimore said during the recently-concluded mandatory minicamp. "They're going to show me what to look for in certain situations, just things like that, and then I'm going to go with Vonn (Bell) after that."

A rookie player choosing to study and train with veteran teammates before training camp isn't new, of course.

But what strikes the Saints veteran defensive backs the most about their rookie teammate surrounds Lattimore's humility, which the 11th overall pick of the NFL Draft has displayed since reporting for the offseason workout program.

The 6-foot, 192-pound Lattimore arrived with impressive credentials out of Ohio State, where he notched 41 tackles (30 solo), four interceptions and nine passes defensed in 2016 en route to an All-Big 10 selection.

More here ...
Re: Saints rookie Marshon Lattimore in good hands during break before training camp
I really think this kid will be an impact player. The whole secondary (if they can remain healthy) can quickly turn around this defense.
