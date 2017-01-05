|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Saints' Willie Snead switches agents amid contract negotiations BY JOSH KATZENSTEIN jkatzenstein@nola.com , NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune Wide receiver Willie Snead said last Wednesday he was letting his agent handle his contract negotiations with the New Orleans Saints. Less than ...
|
|
06-20-2017
AsylumGuido
Saints' Willie Snead switches agents amid contract negotiations
BY JOSH KATZENSTEIN jkatzenstein@nola.com,
NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune
Wide receiver Willie Snead said last Wednesday he was letting his agent handle his contract negotiations with the New Orleans Saints. Less than a week later, it seems a new agent will be pursuing the deal.
Snead has signed with agent Drew Rosenhaus of Rosenhaus Sports, according to a tweet from the agent on Tuesday. Snead's previous agent was Jim Miller of Off-Tackle Sports Management.
The 24-year-old receiver is an exclusive rights free agent, so Snead cannot negotiate with other teams. The Saints tendered him a one-year contract worth $615,000 in March, but Snead has not signed it yet, hoping for a long-term deal after totaling 141 catches for 1,879 yards the past two seasons.
When discussing his contract situation during minicamp last week, Snead didn't mention anything about switching agents.
"The guys upstairs are handling it," he said. "My agent is handling it right now, so right now I'm just focusing on coming in and out of practice every day healthy. I'm just trying to attack this summer and get ready for training camp."
Snead also sounded confident he'd have a new deal by the start of the season.
"I know it's going to get handled," he said. "It's going to take time, but I feel like we'll get it done sooner or later."
