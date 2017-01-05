Craig Robertson focused on proving himself all over again after surprising first season with Saints

Threaded by papz Problem? Join Date: Jan 2005 Location: New Orleans Posts: 10,965

Brought in to be a versatile backup and a weapon on special teams, Robertson instead ended up playing a far bigger role on defense.



Three games into the season, Robertson took over for James Laurinaitis at middle linebacker and never looked back, racking up a career-high 115 tackles and leading all Saints defenders by playing 972 snaps, seven more than defensive end Cameron Jordan.



By almost any measure, it was Robertson's best season.



"Doesn't matter, that's last year," Robertson said. "It's a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately league, you've got to show that you're a better player than what you were last year. I can't look back on last year and say 'Oh, I did this.'" None of that matters."



Robertson faces a far different picture in the Saints' linebacker room this season.





