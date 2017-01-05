Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Go Back   New Orleans Saints - blackandgold.com > Main > Saints
Reload this Page The Advocate: Craig Robertson focused on proving himself all over again after surprising first season with Saints

Craig Robertson focused on proving himself all over again after surprising first season with Saints

this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum; Craig Robertson surpassed all expectations in his first season in New Orleans. Brought in to be a versatile backup and a weapon on special teams, Robertson instead ended up playing a far bigger role on defense. Three games into the ...

Reply
 
LinkBack Thread Tools Display Modes
Old 06-22-2017, 03:51 PM   #1
Threaded by papz
Problem?
Join Date: Jan 2005
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,965

Show Printable Version Email this Page
Rating: (0 votes - average)
Craig Robertson surpassed all expectations in his first season in New Orleans.

Brought in to be a versatile backup and a weapon on special teams, Robertson instead ended up playing a far bigger role on defense.

Three games into the season, Robertson took over for James Laurinaitis at middle linebacker and never looked back, racking up a career-high 115 tackles and leading all Saints defenders by playing 972 snaps, seven more than defensive end Cameron Jordan.

By almost any measure, it was Robertson's best season.

"Doesn't matter, that's last year," Robertson said. "It's a what-have-you-done-for-me-lately league, you've got to show that you're a better player than what you were last year. I can't look back on last year and say 'Oh, I did this.'" None of that matters."

Robertson faces a far different picture in the Saints' linebacker room this season.


Read more: Craig Robertson focused on proving himself all over again after surprising first season with Saints | Saints | theadvocate.com

Attached Thumbnails
Click image for larger version Name: C-ROB.jpg Views: 0 Size: 40.5 KB ID: 11996  

Views: 36
Reply With Quote
Reply

« Playoffs or bust? | Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro hasn't met any of his goals yet »
Thread Tools
Display Modes
Linear Mode Linear Mode

Posting Rules

LinkBacks (?)
LinkBack to this Thread: http://blackandgold.com/saints/83164-craig-robertson-focused-proving-himself-all-over-again-after-surprising-first-season.html
Posted By For Type Date Hits
Craig Robertson focused on proving himself all over again after surprising first season with Saints This thread Refback 06-22-2017 03:54 PM 1


All times are GMT -5. The time now is 05:05 PM.

Home - Contact Us - Archive - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Top

Copyright 1997 - 2014 - BlackandGold.com
no new posts