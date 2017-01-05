Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro hasn't met any of his goals yet

|
Kenny Vaccaro has had four productive seasons with the New Orleans Saints. He's also one of the few young players on the roster with playoff experience having played two postseason games as a rookie. But, as Vaccaro looks toward his
Kenny Vaccaro has had four productive seasons with the New Orleans Saints. He's also one of the few young players on the roster with playoff experience having played two postseason games as a rookie.
But, as Vaccaro looks toward his fifth season, he wants more. A lot more.
"I haven't met any of my goals, and it pisses me off, really," he said. "I want to really, really, really work hard this summer and prepare for the season that I need to have because I feel like a lot of people know it's in me. A lot of people know I'm good, but I haven't earned the respect that I need and I want that."
