Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro hasn't met any of his goals yet

Kenny Vaccaro has had four productive seasons with the New Orleans Saints. He's also one of the few young players on the roster with playoff experience having played two postseason games as a rookie. But, as Vaccaro looks toward his fifth season, he wants more. A lot more.

Old 06-22-2017, 03:55 PM   #1
Threaded by papz
Join Date: Jan 2005
Location: New Orleans
Posts: 10,965

Kenny Vaccaro has had four productive seasons with the New Orleans Saints. He's also one of the few young players on the roster with playoff experience having played two postseason games as a rookie.

But, as Vaccaro looks toward his fifth season, he wants more. A lot more.

"I haven't met any of my goals, and it pisses me off, really," he said. "I want to really, really, really work hard this summer and prepare for the season that I need to have because I feel like a lot of people know it's in me. A lot of people know I'm good, but I haven't earned the respect that I need and I want that."


Read more: Saints safety Kenny Vaccaro hasn't met any of his goals yet | NOLA.com

