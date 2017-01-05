|
this is a discussion within the Saints Community Forum;
|07-11-2017, 02:27 PM
Is Brees Moving Toward Free Agency?
Last year, as Brees was entering the final year of his contract, he signed a one-year extension. Which now puts him in the same place he was a year ago one season removed from free agency. This time around, however, there is no discussion about an extension.
Quietly, Drew Brees moves toward free agency | ProFootballTalk
