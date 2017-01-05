Threaded by AsylumGuido 1000 Posts + Join Date: Sep 2007 Location: Bossier City, LA Posts: 4,715

Rating: (0 votes - average) What to watch when Saints training camp opens







WWL's resident pros and experts break down the Saints as training camp nears.



JULY 17, 2017 - 8:59 PM

Jordan Fiegel reporting



Saints training camp is right around the corner. It starts on July 26th, and the first practice open to the public is on July 29th. After three straight 7-9 campaigns, the team has plenty of questions going into the 2017 season.



WWL's Saints color analyst Deuce McAllister is interested to see how the Black and Gold responds to the loss of Nick Fairley and Terron Armstead. Both players were entrenched starters on the defensive and offensive lines respectively. On the defensive side, 2016 first round pick Sheldon Rankins will be one of the defensive tackles; but someone will need to step up next to him. Players like Tyeler Davison, David Onyemata, Tony McDaniel, and Justin Zimmer will all have opportunities.



To replace Armstead, Andrus Peat and 2017 first round pick Ryan Ramczyk seem to be likely candidates. Peat spent time at left guard last season, but he also had to step in for Armstead at times. While Ramcyzk is a rookie, he was considered by many to be the top offensive tackle in the draft.



McAllister is also looking to see who the breakout player (or players) will be. The Saints brought in two new running backs - Adrian Peterson and Alvin Kamara - who will be vying for touches in the backfield in addition to Mark Ingram. With the departure of Brandin Cooks, another wide receiver will need to emerge along side Michael Thomas and Willie Snead. The secondary and the linebacking corps are both filled with plenty of new and returning faces, and someone could emerge there.



The Cajun Cannon Bobby Hebert is primarily zeroing in on the skill positions rather than the trenches. Hebert specifically identified Lattimore as one he's watching with the Saints need one of their cornerbacks to claim the spot opposite Delvin Breaux, and the rookie out of Ohio State is one to keep an eye on. The Cajon Cannon also had some praise for a certain quarterback.



Drew Brees plays like he's still a young guy.



More here ... WWL's resident pros and experts break down the Saints as training camp nears.JULY 17, 2017 - 8:59 PMJordan Fiegel reportingSaints training camp is right around the corner. It starts on July 26th, and the first practice open to the public is on July 29th. After three straight 7-9 campaigns, the team has plenty of questions going into the 2017 season.WWL's Saints color analyst Deuce McAllister is interested to see how the Black and Gold responds to the loss of Nick Fairley and Terron Armstead. Both players were entrenched starters on the defensive and offensive lines respectively. On the defensive side, 2016 first round pick Sheldon Rankins will be one of the defensive tackles; but someone will need to step up next to him. Players like Tyeler Davison, David Onyemata, Tony McDaniel, and Justin Zimmer will all have opportunities.To replace Armstead, Andrus Peat and 2017 first round pick Ryan Ramczyk seem to be likely candidates. Peat spent time at left guard last season, but he also had to step in for Armstead at times. While Ramcyzk is a rookie, he was considered by many to be the top offensive tackle in the draft.McAllister is also looking to see who the breakout player (or players) will be. The Saints brought in two new running backs - Adrian Peterson and Alvin Kamara - who will be vying for touches in the backfield in addition to Mark Ingram. With the departure of Brandin Cooks, another wide receiver will need to emerge along side Michael Thomas and Willie Snead. The secondary and the linebacking corps are both filled with plenty of new and returning faces, and someone could emerge there.The Cajun Cannon Bobby Hebert is primarily zeroing in on the skill positions rather than the trenches. Hebert specifically identified Lattimore as one he's watching with the Saints need one of their cornerbacks to claim the spot opposite Delvin Breaux, and the rookie out of Ohio State is one to keep an eye on. The Cajon Cannon also had some praise for a certain quarterback.Drew Brees plays like he's still a young guy.