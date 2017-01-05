Register All Albums FAQ Social Groups Mark Forums Read Experience
Drew Brees ranked as ninth-best QB since 1978 by NFL coaches, executives: ESPN

Drew Brees ranked as ninth-best QB since 1978 by NFL coaches, executives: ESPN

By Julie Boudwin jboudwin@nola.com,
NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune

Ten NFL coaches and executives compiled a list of the 10 best quarterbacks who have played in the NFL since 1978, per ESPN.

The list is being dubbed, The GOAT Index. GOAT obviously being the acronym for "greatest of all time."

The 10-man panel included Pete Carroll, Tony Dungy, Mike Holmgren, Howard Mudd, Wade Phillips, Mike Reinfeldt, Ray Rhodes, Mike Shanahan, Al Saunders and Norv Turner. Together they have a combined 330 seasons of NFL experience, and all 10 are Super Bowl champions.

New Orleans Saints fans will be happy to know Drew Brees made the list, and despite being the No. 1 player for Saints fans, the panel considered him the ninth-best quarterback since 1978.

Tom Brady tops the list at No. 1 followed by Peyton Manning, Joe Montana, John Elway and Aaron Rodgers rounding out the top five. Dan Marino and Brett Favre are tied at No. 6 with Steve Young at No. 8 and Dan Fouts coming in at 10.

Here's what a few of the coaches/execs said about Brees:

More here ...
