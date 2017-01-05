K Major Site Donor

Rookies Reporting Today Bears, Cowboys rookies report to training camp today - NFL.com



The winds of winter have begun to gust lightly in the NFL's direction.



Rookies from five NFL teams report to training camp today.



First-year players from the Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints head to work. Miami Dolphins rookies join in the fun Thursday.





