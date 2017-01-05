spkb25 5000 POSTS! +

Join Date: Aug 2004 Location: Baltimore, MD Posts: 9,868

Re: Goodbye Ellerbe! I don't understand that move? We aren't saving any money and you will get at least 8 games out of him. This just doesn't make any sense to me...If we were saving 1/2 of the money in his contract I'd be like okay makes sense...but not getting it