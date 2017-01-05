|
|07-25-2017, 02:55 PM
|#4
Re: Goodbye Ellerbe!
I don't understand that move? We aren't saving any money and you will get at least 8 games out of him. This just doesn't make any sense to me...If we were saving 1/2 of the money in his contract I'd be like okay makes sense...but not getting it
|07-25-2017, 02:56 PM
|#5
Re: Goodbye Ellerbe!
We're saving $3-4 million.
Edit: $3.2 million
|07-25-2017, 03:01 PM
|#7
Re: Goodbye Ellerbe!
|07-25-2017, 03:01 PM
|#8
Re: Goodbye Ellerbe!
|07-25-2017, 03:02 PM
|#9
Re: Goodbye Ellerbe!
Now we got us a real battle between Robertson and Anzalone!
|07-25-2017, 03:09 PM
|#10
Re: Goodbye Ellerbe!
Ellerbe is a beast when healthy. Such a shame that he never is. Time for a youth movement.
