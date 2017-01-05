spkb25 5000 POSTS! +

Saints sign Martin Wallace and Dejaun Butler



In addition to the previously reported addition of offensive lineman Kristjan Sokoli, the Saints also signed veteran offensive lineman Martin Wallace as well as defensive back Dejaun Butler.





