|07-26-2017, 06:32 AM
|#1
5000 POSTS! +
Join Date: Aug 2004
Location: Baltimore, MD
Posts: 9,870
Saints sign Martin Wallace and Dejaun Butler
The New Orleans Saints continued to reshape the their 90-man roster on Tuesday, signing three players just a couple days before training camp begins.
In addition to the previously reported addition of offensive lineman Kristjan Sokoli, the Saints also signed veteran offensive lineman Martin Wallace as well as defensive back Dejaun Butler.
Saints sign offensive lineman Martin Wallace, defensive back Dejaun Butler | NOLA.com
